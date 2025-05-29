Why is Jane Austen Wrecked My Life rated R? Explained

The French romantic comedy, Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, was released in theaters on May 23, 2025, in the United States of America. The film was written and directed by Laura Piani and produced by Gabrielle Dumon. The distribution rights for the North American region were acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

The synopsis for the film, as per its official website, reads:

Agathe is a hopelessly clumsy yet charming young woman who works in the legendary Shakespeare & Co. bookshop in Paris. When Agathe’s best friend gets her invited to the Jane Austen Writers' Residency in England, she finally has her Jane Austen moment… and is caught in a very unexpected romantic triangle.

As per filmratings.com, Jane Austen Wrecked My Life has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for language, some s*xual content, and nudity.

Why is Jane Austen Wrecked My Life rated R?

As discussed above, the French romantic comedy film has been rated R by the MPAA for language, some s*xual content, and nudity. The rating was assigned due to several explicit elements. There are multiple instances in the romantic comedy of Agathe getting intimate with her love interests. Additionally, the dialogues in the film involved curse words, and the interactions were kept quite candid.

A scene involving Agathe choosing her outfit for a dance in the film Jane Austen Wrecked My Life. (Image via sonyclassics.com)

In the above scene from Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, Agathe is seen getting ready for a dance that required the characters to wear vintage British clothes. Like many other modern-day romantic dramas, the film had its fair share of nudity in certain scenes, such as the one above and during other intimate moments between various characters.

Collectively, these moments justify its maturity rating, as it intends to appeal to the adult segment of viewers, who are more likely to be comfortable with an unfiltered experience.

What is the movie all about?

Camille Rutherford as Agathe Robinson as seen in the French romantic comedy film Jane Austen Wrecked My Life. (Image via sonyclassics.com)

The film Jane Austen Wrecked My Life follows the story of Agathe Robinson, who works as a bookseller in the legendary Shakespeare & Co. bookshop in Paris. Her friend, Félix, discovers one of her drafts and sends it to Jane Austen's Writers Residency, which gets her invited to England.

Agathe decides to go with the hopes of becoming a successful writer, but develops an unexpected relationship with Jane's blood relative, Oliver. Although Agathe initially dislikes him, she eventually grows comfortable around him after spending time with him and falls in love with him.

The film delivers an unexpected twist when Jane's best friend, Félix, whom she kissed before leaving for England, decides to show up at the estate to surprise her. Entangled in a love triangle, Agathe must deal with her problems to find her true love and to succeed at the Writers' Residency.

More details about the film

Pablo Pauly and Camille Rutherford attend the Jane Austen Wrecked My Life"Premiere at UGC Cine Cité des Halles on January 10, 2025, in Paris, France. (Image via Getty)

The French romantic comedy was written and directed by Laura Piani. The music for the film was scored by Peter Von Poehl, and Pierre Mazoyer is the credited cinematographer. According to IMDb, Nord in France, Librairie Shakespeare and Company (Paris), and England were the prominent filming locations for the project.

The cast list includes Camille Rutherford as Agathe Robinson, Pablo Pauly as Félix, Charlie Anson as Oliver, and Liz Crowther as Beth. Other notable features in the film include Annabelle Lengronne as Chéryl, Alain Fairbairn as Todd, and Lola Peploe as Olympia.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Jane Austen Wrecked My Life has received a fresh score of 86% based on 69 reviews so far. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 38 minutes. It is available in selected theaters in the United States for interested viewers.

