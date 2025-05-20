Why you should think twice before watching Bring Her Back

Bring Her Back, the second film by brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, will be released on May 30, 2025. After their success with Talk to Me (2023), the upcoming horror film is anticipated to raise the bar with its mysterious plot and scary visuals.

In the film, siblings Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora Wong) become orphans, which leads them to their new foster mother, Laura (Sally Hawkins). She has another foster son named Oliver, and had a daughter who died recently. Mysterious rituals and dark secrets are hidden behind Laura and Oliver, with the loss of Laura's daughter pushing her towards evil.

Odd and horrifying incidents bring Andy to doubt everything at their new residence. The film explores this complex bunch of secrets, making viewers unravel the dark suspense through frightening cinematic presentation.

Reasons why you should prepare yourself before watching Bring Her Back

Sally Hawkins as Laura in Bring Her Back (Image via YouTube/@A24)

While the horror genre of films promises a scary watching experience to the viewers, Bring Her Back takes it all to another level. The film is the second output by Australian YouTubers and filmmaker twins Danny and Michael Philippou. The film is another original creation under the studio A24. The film has received a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and 83% on its Popcornmeter ratings.

The official description of the film reads:

"A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother."

From its makers' history to the dark themes it explores, the film promises an even scarier watching experience than its predecessor, Talk to Me. Here are a few reasons why you should think twice before watching the upcoming horror movie, Bring Her Back.

1) The success of Talk to Me raises anticipation for Bring Me Back

A still from Bring Her Back (Image via YouTube/@A24)

The first film by Danny and Michael Philippou, Talk to Me, stands as one of the highest-grossing horror films from the studios. Being one of 2023's globally successful movies in the horror genre, Talk to Me brought a unique storyline and visuals to screens.

The film revolved around a strange embalmed hand that a group of teenagers used to connect with the supernatural. The 90-second hold rule makes the experience thrilling for the teens. But when Mia, suffering from the loss of her mother, goes beyond the limit, her experiences lead to dark events unfolding in the film.

Varied aspects of the film were appreciated by the audience worldwide. This raises the expectations viewers have for Bring Her Back by the same creators. The teaser has given a glimpse of the mysteries this film promises, making it stand on par with Talk to Me. It also exhibits a storyline and darker elements that may take the horror feel a notch above the previous film.

Talking about the upcoming film in comparison to Talk to Me, Danny Philippou said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"It's a lot more grim. It feels more raw... and it feels more real."

2) The pain of loss explored in Bring Her Back

A still from Bring Her Back (Image via YouTube@A24)

It is interesting to note that both the films by the Philippou brothers have the grief of losing a close one as a central emotion that drives the horror elements of the film. Mia's unresolved pain after her mother's death unleashes evil in Talk to Me. Bring Her Back also follows the footsteps of the previous release, giving it more focus on the plot.

In the upcoming film, this emotion takes much more centrality through Laura's character. It is revealed through the trailers that Laura lost her daughter some time ago, and she could not cope well with it. Her pain of losing her daughter pushes her into the world of the dark. This is also the reason why she takes interest in Piper, who also had visual impairment like her daughter.

Explaining more about this emotion, Michael Philippou told Entertainment Weekly:

"It's the idea of not being able to let go and what that can do to someone and having Laura slowly unwind and [lose] her sanity. But the reason why is an understandable one, an understandable villain."

Despite its unsettling manifestation into darker elements, the feeling of grief may make the viewers connect on an emotional level with the film.

3) A mix of mystery and horror explored in Bring Her Back

A still from Bring Her Back (Image via YouTube@A24)

The trailers of Bring Her Back unveiled not just what viewers can expect but also introduced some major unanswered questions about the plot. Be it the past of the characters or the reason behind their strange behaviors, there is both mystery and horror attached to the plot.

Laura's character brings both elements of suspense and dread in the film. Her strange actions, such as watching the dreadful videotapes, talking about angels and demons, her secluded house, and more, raise questions about why she indulges in such behaviors.

The character of Oliver is also a mystery and a terrifying element in himself. He is shown as a recluse, an often locked and isolated child in the house. However, Laura's interactions with him and his horrifying experiences tell the viewers that there is more to this character than meets the eye.

The glimpses of dark rituals, eerie locations, and more also add suspense about what is happening in Laura's house. Along with Andy and Piper, the film will let the viewers not only experience the horror but also put together the missing pieces in the plot to unravel the secrets behind the characters.

4) Characters in Bring Her Back exude haunting and suspenseful vibes

A still from Bring Her Back (Image via YouTube@A24)

Bring Her Back incorporates varied characters who come together in a terrifying tale of mysteries, dark rituals, and tragedies. The cast of the film further makes it stand out as an anticipated horror release.

Two-time Oscar-nominated actress Sally Hawkins portrays Laura in the film. As a foster mother, her role is central in bringing all the other characters together in the plot. Grief-stricken and strange in her behavior, Sally's character brings major points of horror in the film.

Jonah Wren Philips acts as Oliver in the upcoming film. His role, as per the trailers, holds mystery and pain that haunt the viewers. From being a subject of Laura's evil rituals to having a strange aura, Jonah's character is one of the highlights of the film.

Andy and Piper, played by Billy Barratt and Sora Wong, respectively, form the base points through whom viewers get to explore all about Laura's strange world. The tragedies they face and their scary experiences are some elements that viewers will get to witness in Bring Her Back.

These main characters and the other supporting cast promise a haunting watch for the audience.

While these are some of the reasons that make this horror film stand out, readers may also explore other varied elements on its release.

Bring Her Back is set to release on May 30, 2025.

