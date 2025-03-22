5 best Bhad Bhabie songs to listen

Known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli started her musical career after her 2016 viral appearance on Dr. Phil. She signed with Atlantic Records and debuted her single, These Heaux, turning internet celebrity into a rap career. Her song ranked on the Billboard Hot 100, thus she became the youngest female rapper to reach this mark.

She has then put out a mixtape and a number of singles, accumulating millions of digital platform streams. Furthermore well-known for Bhad Bhabie's direct lyrics and partnerships with seasoned musicians is her work. Her most streamed songs on Spotify have attracted a lot of interest and show listener interaction.

Based on streaming numbers, here are the five most-played Bhad Bhabie tracks on Spotify.

Best Bhad Bhabie songs based on Spotify streams

1) Gucci Flip Flops (feat. Lil Yachty) – 271,188,792 Streams

At the TBT Magazine Social Media Edition (Image via Getty)

On Spotify, Gucci Flip Flops still ranks highest among Bhad Bhabie's tracks with streaming. Published in 2018, the song has a mid-tempo beat with a repeating hook and stars rapper Lil Yachty. Streamlining services and social media channels helped the song become viral.

Gucci Flip Flops got a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) upon their release. Moreover, the music video has gotten over 220 million views on YouTube. The commercial success of the song helped Bhad Bhabie's increasing prominence in the rap scene.

2) Hi Bich – 133,214,366 Streams

At the JMBLYA Dallas 2019 (Image via Getty)

One of Bhad Bhabie's early songs, Hi Bich came out in 2017. The song's production is rather simple, and its beat allows the vocal performance to be simple as well. Consistent with her past releases, the lyrics still stress direct, confident communication—a topic that runs across all of her works.

The song was reworked with Rich the Kid, Asian Doll, and YBN Nahmir added after some time had gone by. Released originally with a gold certification from the RIAA, the original version was The official music video on YouTube has seen almost 200 million views. Based on the consistent volume of streams it has gotten, Hi Bich is still among her most identifiable songs even after it was leaked.

3) Bestie (feat. Kodak Black) – 119,626,073 Streams

Bestie was released in 2019 and features rapper Kodak Black. The song has an energetic instrumental and repeated chorus several times. Thanks to the cooperation, which marked another high-profile event for Bhad Bhabie on the scene, she was able to connect herself with a well-known hip-hop artist.

Releasing independently from an animated lyric video, the official music video presents a story unrelated to the song's lyrics. These videos taken all together have gotten more than fifty million views on YouTube. Regarding streaming numbers, the song Bestie was quite popular and helped her to compile commercially successful songs.

4) Geek’d (feat. Lil Baby) – 116,499,299 Streams

Still from the music video of Geek'd (Image via YouTube/ Bhad Bhabie)

Released in 2018, Geek'd is a song featuring Lil Baby. The tune features a darker instrumental and more focus on a harder beat. Lil Baby's verse delivery provides a counterpoint to the beat, which stays constant with trap influences.

Though Geek'd has not gotten the same kind of viral exposure as Gucci Flip Flops or Hi Bich, it has stayed rather prominent on both streaming services. The collaboration affected the popularity of the song inside the rap genre as well as its interaction with Lil Baby.

5) Babyface Savage (feat. Tory Lanez) – 66,489,873 Streams

Released in 2019, Tory Lanez features on the song Babyface Savage. Two of the song's distinctive qualities are a fast tempo and a quick delivery. The instrumental section of the song employs strong bass notes, in keeping with numerous well-known trap music tropes.

The official music video was posted to YouTube, so over forty million people have seen it. In terms of production and teamwork, Babyface Savage remains one of Bhad Bhabie's most amazing releases even if it has fewer Spotify listens than her previous best tracks.

Multiple songs Bhad Bhabie has put out have been popular on streaming services. Among her most often played tracks on Spotify are Gucci Flip Flops, Hi Bich, Bestie, Geek'd, and Babyface Savage, with millions of listens apiece. Many of these songs have collaborations with well-known musicians, therefore enhancing their commercial performance and visibility.

