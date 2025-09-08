5 Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2025 VMAs

VMAs always bring the most spectacular fashion moments in music. The annual award function serves as a platform where stars experiment with fashion. Every red carpet appearance creates lasting moments. The artist utilizes the stage to display their unique style. Fashion choices at these events fuel new trends.

The 2025 ceremony at UBS Arena in New York proved no different. This year's MTV VMAs took place at the UBS Arena in New York City on Sept 7, and the stars flooded the red carpet.

Stars donned their boldest outfits to this year's event. The show displayed bold fashion statements and creativity. Every loo told a narrative about the personality of the artist. From futuristic designs to vintage glamour, the carpet had it all. These five looks stood out among all the stunning appearances.

5 memorable red carpet looks from VMAs 2025

1) Doja Cat's retro harlequin glamour

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Before Doja Cat channeled Max Heardroom and performed Jealous Type as the event's opening number, she made the first major statement on the red carpet, donning a harlequin-patterned attire accented with pink embroidery along the neckline, from Balmain's 2024 pre-fall collection.

The rapper showed up in a checkered mini dress. Her blonde bouffant hairstyle completed the vintage style with accuracy. The performer strutted in platform heels and a form-fitting checkered jacket that displayed her toned thigh, with a dash of megenta plumage up in the middle. The Balmain piece features vibrant pink sparkles along the neckline. Her platform heels added additional height to the bold ensemble. The look accurately captured 1980s glamour with an urban twist.

2) Ariana Grande's polka dot elegance

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

The night was filled with fashion wins, from Ariana Grande's stunning polka dot gown to other mesmerizing looks. The pop stars chose a classic Fendi design for the evening. Her white and black pot dress featured a peplum skirt.

The strapless gown displayed her elegant silhouette. Ariana Grande's classic Fendi high fashion return marked the perfect red carpet comeback. The attire blended modern sophistication and vintage charm. Her styling unit created a timeless look that became memorable.

3) Sabrina Carpenter's red romance

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Carpenter was nominated for eight awards at the 2025 VMAs. She wore a sheer red lace gown with a lilac colored feather boa, both by Valentino. She finished the look with Tiffany & Co. diamonds, which completed her fashionable appearance. Sabrina Carpenter's custom Valentino statement-making moment proved she has established her place in the fashion elite.

4) Tate McRae's minimalist chic

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty

Tata McRae chose an entirely different approach for her VMAs look. She wore a flowing white dress with transparent elements. The ordinary yet striking design stood out among busier outfits. Her clean aesthetic created fresh air among the chaotic and vibrant moments. The white fabric moved beautifully as she walked on the carpet. This minimalist approach displayed that sometimes less is more. Her confidence made the ordinary dress look incredibly elegant.

5) Lenny Kravitz's rock star cool

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

The rock legend proved that men's style can be just as inspiring. Kravitz wore a slouchy chocolate brown suit from Saint Laurent. He left his shirt unbuttoned to display his signature rock star style. Dark sunglasses finished his effortlessly chic look. His untied tie added a relaxed element to the formal suit. Additionally, the windowpane check pattern gave the outfit extra visual spectacle. At his age, Kravitz continues to set fashion standards for musicians.

The 2025 VMAs red carpet delivered memorable fashion moments. Every artist brought their eccentric style to create lasting impressions. These five looks will be remembered as the VMAs' biggest fashion wins.

