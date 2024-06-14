Alison Moyet announces new album and 2025 World tour: Tracklist, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Alison Moyet announces a new album and the 2025 World Tour, which is scheduled to be held from February 16, 2025, to April 15, 2025, in venues across the UK, Ireland, and Europe. The tour also has North America, Australia, and New Zealand legs scheduled, the dates for which will be revealed in the near future.

The upcoming tour will feature concerts in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Berlin, and more. Alison Moyet announced the tour alongside her new album, KEY, which is set to be released on October 4, 2024, via a post on her official Instagram page on June 14, 2024:

Presale for the UK and Ireland legs of the Alison Moyet tour will be available from June 19, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the singer's upcoming album from her official website before the presale starts.

For the Europe leg, presale will begin on June 19, 2024, at 10:00 am CEST. There will be no presale for Sweden and the Netherlands. Links for the Europe presale will be available from June 19, 2024 at 09:00 am local time.

Alison Moyet album tracklist and tour dates and venues

Alison Moyet's upcoming tenth studio album, KEY's, tracklist is given below:

Where Hides Sleep All Cried Out Such Small Ale All Signs of Life Can’t Say It Like I Mean It Fire Filigree The Impervious Me More Is This Love? Tongue Tied My Right Arm So Am I My Best Day World Without End This House Love Resurrection You Don’t Have To Go

The dates and venues for Alison Moyet's 2025 world tour are given below:

February 16, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at 3olympia Theatre

February 17, 2025 – Belfast, Northern Ireland Waterfront Hall Auditorium

February 20, 2025 – York, UK at York Barbican

February 21, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Bridgewater Hall

February 22, 2025 – Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall

February 24, 2025 – Liverpool, UK at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

February 25, 2025 – Stoke, UK at Victoria Hall

February 27, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall

February 28, 2025 – Cambridge, UK at Corn Exchange

March 1, 2025 – Ipswich, UK at Regent Theatre

March 3, 2025 – Sheffield, UK at City Hall

March 4, 2025 – Stockton, UK at Stockton Globe

March 6, 2025 – Gateshead, UK at Glasshouse International Centre For Music

March 7, 2025 – Buxton, UK at Buxton Opera House

March 8, 2025 – Reading, UK at Hexagon

March 10, 2025 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Dome

March 11, 2025 – London, UK at London Palladium

March 13, 2025 – Bournemouth, UK at Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

March 14, 2025 – Swansea, UK at Swansea Arena

March 15, 2025 – Bath, UK at Bath Forum

March 17, 2025 – Southend, UK at Cliffs Pavilion

March 18, 2025 – Aylesbury, Scotland at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

March 20, 2025 - Edinburgh, Scotland at Usher Hall

March 21, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland at Royal Concert Hall

March 22, 2025 – Aberdeen, Scotland at Aberdeen Music Hall

March 31, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene

April 1, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Göta Lejon

April 3, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36

April 5, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at De Roma

April 7, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso

April 8, 2024 – Groningen, Netherlands at De Oosterpoort

April 9, 2024 – Eindhoven, Netherlands at Muziekgebouw Frits Philips

April 11, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria

April 13, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Batschkapp

April 14, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys Neue Welt

April 15, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at DR Koncerthuset

The upcoming tour will be Alison Moyet's first major tour since her collaborative tour with Tears For Fears in 2022. The singer only performed a few standalone shows in 2023 and will perform at the BBC Concert Orchestra on June 20, 2024.