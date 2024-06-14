Alison Moyet announces new album and 2025 World tour: Tracklist, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Alison Moyet announces a new album and the 2025 World Tour, which is scheduled to be held from February 16, 2025, to April 15, 2025, in venues across the UK, Ireland, and Europe. The tour also has North America, Australia, and New Zealand legs scheduled, the dates for which will be revealed in the near future.
The upcoming tour will feature concerts in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Berlin, and more. Alison Moyet announced the tour alongside her new album, KEY, which is set to be released on October 4, 2024, via a post on her official Instagram page on June 14, 2024:
Presale for the UK and Ireland legs of the Alison Moyet tour will be available from June 19, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the singer's upcoming album from her official website before the presale starts.
For the Europe leg, presale will begin on June 19, 2024, at 10:00 am CEST. There will be no presale for Sweden and the Netherlands. Links for the Europe presale will be available from June 19, 2024 at 09:00 am local time.
Alison Moyet album tracklist and tour dates and venues
Alison Moyet's upcoming tenth studio album, KEY's, tracklist is given below:
- Where Hides Sleep
- All Cried Out
- Such Small Ale
- All Signs of Life
- Can’t Say It Like I Mean It
- Fire
- Filigree
- The Impervious Me
- More
- Is This Love?
- Tongue Tied
- My Right Arm
- So Am I
- My Best Day
- World Without End
- This House
- Love Resurrection
- You Don’t Have To Go
The dates and venues for Alison Moyet's 2025 world tour are given below:
- February 16, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at 3olympia Theatre
- February 17, 2025 – Belfast, Northern Ireland Waterfront Hall Auditorium
- February 20, 2025 – York, UK at York Barbican
- February 21, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Bridgewater Hall
- February 22, 2025 – Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall
- February 24, 2025 – Liverpool, UK at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- February 25, 2025 – Stoke, UK at Victoria Hall
- February 27, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall
- February 28, 2025 – Cambridge, UK at Corn Exchange
- March 1, 2025 – Ipswich, UK at Regent Theatre
- March 3, 2025 – Sheffield, UK at City Hall
- March 4, 2025 – Stockton, UK at Stockton Globe
- March 6, 2025 – Gateshead, UK at Glasshouse International Centre For Music
- March 7, 2025 – Buxton, UK at Buxton Opera House
- March 8, 2025 – Reading, UK at Hexagon
- March 10, 2025 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Dome
- March 11, 2025 – London, UK at London Palladium
- March 13, 2025 – Bournemouth, UK at Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
- March 14, 2025 – Swansea, UK at Swansea Arena
- March 15, 2025 – Bath, UK at Bath Forum
- March 17, 2025 – Southend, UK at Cliffs Pavilion
- March 18, 2025 – Aylesbury, Scotland at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
- March 20, 2025 - Edinburgh, Scotland at Usher Hall
- March 21, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland at Royal Concert Hall
- March 22, 2025 – Aberdeen, Scotland at Aberdeen Music Hall
- March 31, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene
- April 1, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Göta Lejon
- April 3, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36
- April 5, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at De Roma
- April 7, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso
- April 8, 2024 – Groningen, Netherlands at De Oosterpoort
- April 9, 2024 – Eindhoven, Netherlands at Muziekgebouw Frits Philips
- April 11, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria
- April 13, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Batschkapp
- April 14, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys Neue Welt
- April 15, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at DR Koncerthuset
The upcoming tour will be Alison Moyet's first major tour since her collaborative tour with Tears For Fears in 2022. The singer only performed a few standalone shows in 2023 and will perform at the BBC Concert Orchestra on June 20, 2024.