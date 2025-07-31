“ANOTHER TACTIC TO TAKE “US “DOWN”: Boosie reacts to Gilbert Arenas being arrested for hosting an illegal poker game at his house

Rapper Boosie BadAzz has reacted to Gilbert Arenas’ arrest, calling the federal charges against the former NBA player “bullsh*t” and suggesting racial double standards in how the case is being handled.On July 31, 2025, Boosie posted on X that Arenas merely “set a poker game at his spot n won off the hands played,” comparing it to “a cut off a dice game” hosted at home. He argued that millionaire athletes, rappers, coaches, and business figures regularly host similar gatherings, calling them hobbyist gambling sessions among friends.Boosie ended his tweet by stating:&quot;THIS BEEN GOING ON SINCE THE EARLY 1900s. THIS IS ANOTHER TACTIC TO TAKE “US “DOWN. N IM NOT RACIST BUT THEY NOT GO LOCK UP A WHITE ATHLETE / ENTERTAINER UP FOR PLAYIN POKER AT HIS DAM HOUSE WITH HIS MILLIONAIRE FRIENDS&quot;He also addressed reports that Arenas’ name was on the poker table, saying, “THEM BE HOUSE DECORATIONS” and claiming every poker table he’s seen in private homes had the owner’s name or logo.Boosie's statement comes after Gilbert Arenas was indicted in a federal gambling caseAccording to a July 31, 2025, report from ESPN, Gilbert Arenas was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an indictment filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office of Central California. The indictment alleges that Arenas hosted illegal high-stakes poker games at his Encino mansion between September 2021 and July 2022.He is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. Arenas pleaded not guilty during his appearance in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles and was released on a $50,000 bond.Arenas' trial is scheduled for September 23, 2025. Outside the courtroom, Arenas’ attorney Jerome Friedberg told reporters that he hadn’t had much time to confer with his client and emphasized that Arenas should be presumed innocent.&quot;He has the same right as any other citizen to that presumption and that's how he should be treated.&quot;This is not the first time Arenas has been involved in an incident connected to card games. As reported by ESPN on July 31, 2025, Arenas and former Washington Wizards teammate Javaris Crittenton were previously involved in a locker room incident in December 2009.Boosie calls out double standards in justice system after Diddy verdictOn July 2, 2025, HotNewHipHop reported that Boosie Badazz reacted emotionally to the outcome of Diddy's federal case. Diddy, born Sean John Combs, was found not guilty on two of the most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering.Boosie, who has publicly supported Diddy since his arrest in September 2024, shared his reaction in a video posted on his Instagram page on July 2, 2025. He argued that Diddy is being targeted for behavior common in the entertainment industry. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also addressed the 2016 Cassie hotel video, acknowledging its disturbing nature but maintaining that Diddy shouldn’t face life in prison.&quot;WHEN I SAW THAT VIDEO [Cassie 2016 hotel video] I WAS PISSED OFF AT THIS N****. LIKE HE REALLY GOT A PROBLEM. BUT FACING 'LIFE N PRISON &quot;FOR DOING BASICALLY WHAT SO MANY OTHER ENTERTAINER HAS DONE.&quot;Boosie ended by expressing relief for Diddy's children and frustration with how Black business figures are treated.