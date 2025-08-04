“Did you get your revenge yet?” - Kanye West reaches out to Top5 to enquire about his London stabbing 

Kanye West has reportedly contacted Toronto rapper Top5 in the weeks following his July 13 stabbing outside London’s Wireless Festival. According to a screenshot shared by Akademiks TV on their Instagram handle on August 4, Ye messaged Top5 asking if he had gotten revenge, referencing the rapper’s past reputation.It read:“You been quiet lately. Did you get your revenge yet? I watched documentaries about you. It usually takes you 7 days, what’s taking so long?”Top5 responded that the suspects were hiding and that he hadn’t slept in days. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTop5, born Hassan Ali, was stabbed in the leg near the festival grounds shortly after Drake’s performance, as reported by The Sun. The attack, carried out by a group of masked individuals who damaged Top5’s vehicle before stabbing him, left him hospitalized.As of the time of the publication of this article, no arrests have been made, and police inquiries remain ongoing.More about Kanye West and Top5Following the stabbing incident, which took place in July, Top5 reportedly recovered quickly and was soon spotted in Paris, which seemed to have caught Kanye West’s attention. In earlier texts shared on Top5’s Instagram Story on July 19, Kanye West wrote:“No way you made it to Paris. I want to know what you’re thinking in ur brain right now.”As seen in the screenshot, Top5 replied to the text with:“They know I’m coming Ye...”To that, Ye replied with a reference to John Wick, and called Top5 “a soldier.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe exchange between Kanye West and Top5 follows a string of unusual public interactions between the two. As noted by Complex magazine on August 4, 2025, Kanye and Top5 reportedly reconciled earlier this year after prior tension.Ye had previously called out The Game for associating with Top5, who allegedly threatened Ye on the phone. The two have since exchanged gifts, however, including Ye allegedly giving Top5 a swastika-shaped chain, which drew widespread backlash online.Top5 remains a controversial figure in Canada. He was previously charged with first-degree murder in 2021, but that case was stayed. His name has continued to surface in connection with multiple arrests throughout 2025. Meanwhile, Ye is also facing mounting legal pressure.Kanye West facing legal issues over Vultures 1 sample lawsuitKanye West at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)In separate legal news, Kanye West remains a defendant in an ongoing copyright lawsuit involving a track from Vultures 1. As Billboard reported on July 30, 2025, Ty Dolla $ign, Ye’s collaborator on the project, has reached a preliminary settlement with Memphis artists Criminal Manne, DJ Squeeky, and Kilo G’s estate over the allegedly unauthorized sampling of Drink a Yak (Part 2) in the track Fuk Sumn.Ty and Create Music Group are reportedly finalizing terms, but Ye and Yeezy Record Label LLC remain part of the active lawsuit.The sampling case is one of several Ye has faced this year. As reported by Complex magazine on August 1, German singer Alice Merton had previously accused him of using her song Blindside without her approval in the song Gun to My Head. Merton, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, explicitly rejected Ye’s sample request, citing his past antisemitic comments.Geoff Barrow of Portishead and Ozzy Osbourne have also publicly objected to Ye’s sampling practices on Vultures 2.Ye has not issued any public statements addressing the ongoing legal complaints.Stay tuned for more updates.