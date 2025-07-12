Did t.A.T.u.’s Julia Volkova apologize for past homophobic comments? Viral post debunked 

On July 7, 2025 an update was was posted on X on July 7, 2025, stating that Julia Volkova had issued an apology for homophobic remarks she made in 2014. According to a July 7, 2025, report by THE FADER, the tweet read,

Ad

“Julia Volkova sincerely apologizes to the LGBT community for the homophobic statements she made ten years ago.”

The account, allegedly representing the pop duo t.A.Tu., consisting of Julia Volkova and Lena Katina, is suspended as of July 12, 2025. The message gained traction quickly across social media platforms, with many interpreting it as a long-awaited step toward accountability.

However, the legitimacy of the statement was called into question the same day. As reported by The FADER, another X account, seemingly affiliated with the band under the handle @tatuofficial, disputed the apology’s authenticity. That account stated,

Ad

Trending

“Julia Volkova hasn’t made any statement and if she’ll do – you will learn about it from her verified social media.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read More: Bella Thorne claims Charlie Puth lied and started a “hate train” on her after she turned down his advances

More about the alleged homophobic comments by Julia Volkova

Julia Volkova faced backlash in 2014 after a Russian TV interview where she said she wouldn’t accept a gay son, used a slur for gay men, and claimed lesbian relationships were “aesthetically nicer.” Her comments sparked outrage, especially given her past image.

Ad

Her group t.A.T.u. became famous in the early 2000s with the hit All The Things She Said, where she and Lena Katina portrayed a schoolgirl romance. While the video became a pop culture moment and was embraced by many LGBTQ+ fans, it was also criticized for using same-sex imagery as a publicity tactic.

After the 2014 incident, Lena Katina publicly distanced herself from Volkova’s remarks. In a Facebook post that year, Katina reiterated her support for the LGBTQ+ community, stating that her views differed significantly from those of her bandmate.

Ad

More about the alleged 'apology'

On July 11, 2025, SceneMag UK published an article asserting that Volkova had indeed issued an apology.

According to that report, the statement was released via the band’s “official X account” and included a renewed commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion, a denouncement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and an effort to mend ties with both her fanbase and her bandmate. The SceneMag article also linked the timing of the alleged apology to t.A.T.u.’s teased comeback and an upcoming performance in Crimea.

Ad

However, The FADER maintained that the circulating apology was likely from a fake account, noting that Pop Crave had also flagged it as potentially inauthentic. No additional verification has emerged since either report was published.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The conflicting accounts have sparked ongoing debate online. Some fans expressed cautious optimism, suggesting that even if the apology were manufactured, there is accountability. Others questioned the timing and authenticity, especially given the group’s rumored return to the spotlight and a recent spike in popularity driven by a viral Kelly Clarkson cover of “All The Things She Said” on TikTok.

Ad

With no confirmed statement from Julia Volkova’s verified platforms and differing reports from The FADER and SceneMag UK, the situation remains unclear. As of now, there is no verified public apology from Volkova regarding her 2014 remarks.

Read More: Justin Bieber's album "SWAG" — Complete tracklist, features & everything to know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More