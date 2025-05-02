American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson reveals she’d want to be stranded with Jennifer Hudson, calling her a “fun hang”

American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson brought up a familiar face from the show’s history during the May 1, 2025, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. In the game "Playing Dice With God," Kelly Clarkson was accompanied by comedian Tina Fey and actor Will Forte. After Kelly drew the "Personal" category, the announcer of the show (in the role of "God") asked this question:
“If you had to be stranded on an island with one former famous co-worker, who would you choose and why?”
Kelly Clarkson, without much pause:
“I’m gonna say — she seems like a fun hang for a while — so I’m gonna say J-Hud. I’m gonna say Jennifer Hudson,” she responded.
Her reply reflected the connection she had built with Hudson while working together as coaches on The Voice. Although they weren’t on American Idol at the same time, both started their careers on the show.
Clarkson won season 1 in 2002, and Hudson finished seventh in season 3. Since then, both have continued their music careers and later moved into television, each hosting their own daytime talk shows.
Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson: From American Idol to coaching rivals on The Voice
Although Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson did not compete against each other on American Idol, the two singers met on the set of The Voice. Clarkson and Hudson served as coaches on the same season of The Voice, Season 15 in 2018 when both competitors had teams squaring off against each other.
Clarkson's team member Chevel Shepherd, ultimately went on to win the season while Hudson's Kennedy Holmes came in fourth.
Reflecting on that time, Clarkson and Hudson built a mutual respect and friendship as they mentored aspiring singers. During the May 1 episode, Clarkson picked Hudson, saying she “seems like a fun hang for a while.”
The announcer responded,
“You are correct, that’s right. That’s exactly what I was thinking,” following Clarkson’s choice.
Earlier in the episode, Clarkson introduced her guests Tina Fey and Will Forte along with their new Netflix series The Four Seasons, which features a group of longtime friends on a vacation together. She connected the show's theme to the upcoming segment, leading into the island-related question.
The game continued with Tina Fey taking her turn and making a light comment about her appearance on the monitor. ,
“I made your head so tiny because your heart is so big,” the announcer replied.
The segment moved forward with more questions for the guests. Clarkson added that the choice was easy, highlighting how she and Hudson got along well during their time on NBC’s talent show.
Although they were competitors, their interactions often showed camaraderie more than rivalry. Hudson also launched The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2022, joining Clarkson in the daytime TV space and continuing the overlap in their careers.
Daytime TV and shared success
American Idol alums Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson have both transitioned from reality television to daytime talk shows. Clarkson’s The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in 2019 on NBC and features musical performances, celebrity interviews, and light segments like “Playing Dice With God.”
Hudson launched The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2022, continuing her work in both music and television. Like Clarkson, her show features musical guests and conversations with celebrities, and an emphasis on uplifting stories. The transition from competition shows to talk shows has placed both stars in similar roles once again, this time as daytime hosts.
As the game continued, guests Tina Fey and Will Forte also shared their answers to various playful questions. The episode wrapped up with music and conversation, typical of the show’s format.
American Idol season 23 episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.