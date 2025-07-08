Diddy accused of using The Notorious B.I.G.'s shirt to perform a s*xual act before tossing his bodily fluids on a man, according to new lawsuit

After being found guilty on two out of five counts in his s*x trafficking and racketeering trial, Diddy is facing another lawsuit from a man alleging that the rapper used The Notorious B.I.G.'s shirt as a part of a s*xual act.

According to AllHipHop's report dated July 8, 2025, the man suing Sean "Diddy" Combs used the pseudonym 'John Doe' in the filing. He accused the rapper of emotional distress and s*xual battery stemming from an incident that took place in September 2020.

Jane Doe's lawsuit mentioned that Diddy invited him to a private listening session of a Notorious B.I.G.'s project, pressurized him to take ketamine, and brought him to a warehouse where the late B.I.G.'s clothes were kept. The lawsuit added that once the two were alone, the rapper started watching pornography on his phone and masturbated on one of Notorious B.I.G.'s shirts in front of the plaintiff.

In his lawsuit, John Doe claimed that Sean Combs asked him to "finish" him off but ended up ejaculating into Biggie's shirt before the plaintiff could respond. The lawsuit added that Diddy laughed and tossed the semen-covered shirt into John Doe's lap, said "RIP Biggie," and walked out.

Moreover, the publication's report on John Doe's lawsuit stated that there was a mention of another alleged incident dating back to 2005. The plaintiff alleged that Sean Combs shoved his genitals in John Doe's face, telling him to "suck it." Through the lawsuit, John Doe has sought damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress and s*xual battery, among other claims.

Did Diddy receive a standing ovation from his fellow inmates? Details explored

Diddy's seven-week-long trial came to an end on July 2, 2025. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy and found guilty on the count of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Shortly after the trial, Sean Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo had an interview with The Associated Press on July 7, 2025, stating that his client got a standing ovation from his fellow inmates on returning to prison. Suggesting that it might've been the best thing Diddy could've done for imprisoned Black men in America, Marc Agnifilo said:

"They all said: 'We never get to see anyone who beats the government.'"

While the prosecution based their case on multiple witness testimonies ranging from Sean Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura to his former assistants, the rapper's legal team picked apart the testimonies with cross-examination. Additionally, Diddy's legal team did not call any witnesses and didn't let him testify as well.

As per AP News' report, Sean Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo took advantage of his role as a federal prosecutor two decades ago, when he worked on an organized crime task force in New Jersey. At the time, Agnifilo dealt with racketeering laws and used them to indict street gangs in cities with prominent violence.

"I knew the weak points in the statute. The statute is very mechanical. If you know how the car works, you know where the fail points are," Agnifilo said.

Additionally, federal prosecutor in Manhattan from 2008 to 2021, Sarah Krissoff, lauded Sean Combs' defense team, dubbing their strategy "masterful." She also said they "had a narrative from the beginning and they did all of it without putting on any witnesses."

Despite being acquitted of the more serious charges, Combs was denied bail and awaits sentencing behind bars.

