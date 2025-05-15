DJ Vlad refuses to believe Tory Lanez would have stayed silent in court if Kelsey Harris was the real shooter in Megan Thee Stallion's case

A new claim has surfaced in the 2020 case where Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) was sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

At a press conference held by United The People and Lanez's lawyers, they alleged that it wasn't Lanez who shot Megan, but her former friend Kelsey Harris. They said the source of this information is Harris' bodyguard and driver, Bradley James.

Reacting to this new angle, bringing in Megan Thee Stallion's former friend as the main accused, DJ Vlad took to X on May 15, 2025, and wrote:

"If you believe that Tory Lanez sat in that court room day after day knowing that Kelsey was really the shooter and didn't say anything because he didn't want a bunch of 14-year-old virgins on Twitter calling him a snitch then I have a bridge I want to sell you."

On May 14, 2025, Lanez's legal team sought justice for the rapper in a press conference held by United The People- a non-profit "team of lawyers and activists who fight for social justice and assist the community in any way they can."

During the press conference, the organization's lead consultant, Walter Roberts, claimed Kelsey Harris' bodyguard and driver approached United The People, citing that he reportedly overheard Harris admitting to being the shooter.

Expand Tweet

Walter Roberts said:

“Mr. James informed Unite The People that he was witness to the conversation Ms. Harris had where she stated she had the gun, she fired it three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody…never even touched that gun. Never fired the gun.”

More details about Bradley James' accusations against Kelsey Harris in Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's case explored

In the press conference held for Tory Lanez in the wake of a new angle to the incident concerning Megan Thee Stallion, commentator Gianno Caldwell claimed:

"Mr. Peterson was never given a fair trial, free from bias, political interference and media-driven pressure."

Additionally, United The People's lead consultant claimed that the statement of Kelsey Harris' bodyguard aligns with the testimony given by a witness called Sean Kelly.

The witness had mentioned that he saw 2 women fighting and 2 men intervening before one of the men grabbed one of the women's arms. Sean Kelly also alleged that the gunshots came from the passenger side of the vehicle, where Kelsey Harris was sitting.

Walter Roberts also commented on why Bradley James didn't sign a confidentiality agreement or non-disclosure with Kelsey Harris, and was speaking out now. The non-profit's lead consultant said that Harris' bodyguard was doing so because "his conscience would not let him not speak and leave a man in prison for something he did not do.”

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, shortly after his tweet dismissing the new claims in Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's case, DJ Vlad responded to an X user alleging that there was no gun residue, no DNA, or fingerprints pointing to Lanez.

In his response to the X user, DJ Vlad wrote:

"A simple google search will show that Tory Lanez had gunshot residue on his hands: In the case of Tory Lanez, the legal proceedings involved evidence related to gunshot residue. The prosecution presented evidence of gunshot residue found on Tory Lanez's hands and in the vehicle he was traveling in."

The latest briefing in Lanez's case has come just days after the rapper was stabbed multiple times in prison on May 12, 2025. Peterson's team posted an Instagram update informing his fans about the rapper sustaining wounds to his torso, face, back of the head, and back due to the stabbing.

Additionally, 42-year-old Santino Casio, serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, was named Lanez's alleged attacker by prison officials.

