Grimes cancels D.C. World Pride show to “deal with family issues”

Grimes has canceled her scheduled performance at Washington, D.C.’s World Pride event, citing the need to address personal matters. The artist, born Claire Boucher, announced her withdrawal from the June 6–7 celebration via social media on May 26. Her decision left fans and organizers adjusting plans ahead of the LGBTQ+ festival.

The singer and songwriter canceled her June 6 World Pride appearance on May 26, stating she must prioritize “family issues” and vowing to make it up to fans. She wrote on X:

"I am so so sorry and regretful to say I have to cancel my pride show in order to deal with family issues. I want to say that I am aware the situation has been a great inconvenience to the fans for some time, and I am truly determined to make sure this is no longer the case very soon."

Though the singer has not elaborated about the issues, event organizers expressed support for her choice. Originally set to perform alongside Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, and RuPaul on June 6, the singer emphasized the “amazing” lineup remains intact.

She apologized for the “inconvenience” and assured fans the cancellation was announced early enough to adjust plans. No replacement act has been named.

Pride lineup shift: Grimes focuses on personal matters

According to a report by Billboard, published on May 26, 2025, the Oblivion singer's decision to prioritize family comes months after airing frustrations about Elon Musk’s parenting publicly. She has previously publicly addressed concerns about co-parenting with Elon Musk, the father of her three children.

In February, she criticized his decision to bring their son to a White House briefing, stating, their son should not be in public like this.

On February 20, 2025, as reported by Page Six, days later, she tweeted about an alleged unresolved “medical crisis” involving their child. In the now-deleted tweet, she urged Elon Musk to respond.

The D.C. World Pride event on June 6, with headliners Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan, confirmed the Canadian singer and songwriter's exit without detailing her replacement. In her statement, she acknowledged the timing’s impact but reiterated her commitment to rescheduling.

“I will make this up to you guys very soon” she wrote on X.

Organizers echoed support, emphasizing their understanding of her need to focus on personal matters. They wrote on Instagram:

“We’re sending love and support to Grimes during this time.”

World Pride Music Festival expressing their support to Grimes (Image via Instagram/@worldpridemusicfestival)

The two-day festival, expected to draw thousands, will proceed with Marina, Sofi Tukker, and Raye among Saturday’s performers. Fans have expressed mixed reactions, with some applauding her prioritization of family and others lamenting the missed opportunities to see her perform live.

The D.C. event will continue as planned, with Lopez’s Friday set and RuPaul’s DJ performance still part of the lineup.

As World Pride prepares for its opening night, Grimes’s absence leaves a notable gap in its eclectic lineup. Her promise to reschedule suggests future performances, though dates remain unconfirmed.

