5 best red carpet looks from the 2025 American Music Awards

The 2025 American Music Awards upped the stakes for serving fashion, artistry, and fan-favorite performances on Monday, May 26. Stars dressed up in their finest attire as they walked the red (or rather, purple) carpet, stopping to chat with reporters and show off their outfits.

On a night that celebrated music across genres, fans also celebrated the outfits on arrival and during the show. From gowns to bodysuits and everything in between, musicians and actors made heads turn at the AMAs. Jennifer Lopez, host for the evening, went through eight outfit changes in one night.

Here are the 5 best looks from the 2025 American Music Awards red carpet.

Who made heads turn during the 2025 American Music Awards?

1) Jenna Johnson (DO LONG gown)

Johnson at the 2025 American Music Awards red carpet (Image via Getty)

So You Think You Can Dance alum Jenna Johnson graced the AMAs red carpet in a sheer, mostly see-through beige floor-length gown. The DO LONG piece dripped with elegance and intricately studded diamonds in an hourglass shape on the bodice, tapering off into scattered stones on the skirt.

The dancer, styled by Danielle and Alix, paired the gown with long diamond earrings, courtesy of Shay Jewelry, and strappy beige heels from Alex Andre Birman. Annysa Maciel styled her hair in a slicked-back updo with a cowlick fringe, emanating old-Hollywood glam. The pop of red on her finger and toenails, along with a dramatic feather boa, added playfulness to the look.

2) Benson Boone (Emerald green suit)

Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards red carpet (Image via Getty)

The popstar wore a "green, colonial, and vintage" (his words) outfit for his debut AMAs red carpet. Styled by his long-time stylist, Monty Jackson, the satiny silk shirt with a sash at the neckline complemented the tailored emerald green jacket and pants with white detailing.

Boone sported his classic mullet and moustache, styled with cruelty-free Bumble and Bumble products courtesy of hairstylist Melissa Dezarate. He also wore delicate David Yurman jewelry consisting of a thin chain, rings, and earrings. For his stage performance, Boone dazzled in a custom Dolce & Gabbana printed purple suit.

3) Tiffany Haddish (Bronx and Banco blue dress)

Haddish (right) at the 2025 American Music Awards red carpet (Image via Getty)

The actress and stand-up comedian stunned at the 2025 AMAs red carpet in a Bronx and Banco floor-length blue dress with a plunging neckline and a hood. The knitted and body-hugging fabric provided a see-through silhouette, and the loose-tight contrast of the design made the outfit pop.

Haddish elevated the look with an elegant stone-studded chain, tiered rings, and teardrop earrings. The silver peep-toe pumps also added drama to the outfit. She finished the look with a nude lip color and silvery eye makeup. Later that evening, she presented SZA with the award for Favorite R&B Song.

4) Lainey Wilson (Rahul Mishra suit)

Wilson at the 2025 American Music Awards red carpet (Image via Getty)

The singer brought theatrical country to the 2025 AMAs red carpet in a Rahul Mishra Fall/Winter 2024 black pantsuit embossed with pink, beige, and green wildflowers and elevated by a sheer black cape. It was tailored to perfection, with a cinched waist and flared pants. She completed the wild-west-inspired outfit with a cowboy hat by Charlie Horse.

Wilson paired the suit with drop earrings, flashy red and white stone-studded rings styled by Irene Neuwirth, and chunky black platform heels by Golden West Boots. She wore her hair in loose waves to complete the look, which was styled by Mandel Korn. The look made heads turn, and she was nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist.

5)Ciara (Bronx and Banco bodysuit)

Ciara at the 2025 American Music Awards red carpet (Image via Getty)

The singer-songwriter made a splash at the 2025 AMAs red carpet in a Bronx and Banco beige bodysuit shimmering with crystal chainlink fringes that flared out around her as she walked. With a plunging sweetheart neckline and delicate stone work at the bust, the fall 2023 “La Bohème” collection outfit brought the oomph.

Ciara went all out with her accessories, stacking her stone-studded necklaces, bracelets, and rings to up the drama. Her Dolce & Gabbana metallic silver open-toed stilettoes gave the look the it needed. She also sported smoky eyes, a nude lip color, and teased blonde waves.

Other stars like Jennifer Lopez, Reneè Rapp, Rod Stewart, and JaNa Craig also served some iconic red carpet looks at the 2025 AMAs.

