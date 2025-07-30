"He scared of Yeat and Metro" — Internet reacts to Joey Bada$$ blaming Columbia Records for his album not dropping this week

American rapper and actor Joey Bada$$ first announced his new album, Lonely At The Top, on UPROXX’s show Sound Check in May 2025, stating that his goal is to release the project before August 30, 2025. According to HipHop-N-More's report, the full-length album is set to release on August 1, 2025.However, in a recent turn of events, the rapper addressed his fans via Instagram Live to inform them that the new album won't be dropping this week. A snippet from the live session was posted by @Kurrco on July 29, 2025, where Joey Bada$$ blamed his record label, Columbia Records, stating:&quot;My sh*t got pushed back because the label pushed my sh*t back. My album is signed, sealed, and delivered over a month ago. They say it cause of no sample clearances, they say it cause of no features, they say it cause of no clashing with another artist on the date. This is literally an Exhibit A of the label getting in the artist's way.&quot;Joey Bada$$'s statement led netizens to express their opinions on the matter via X, wherein a fan speculated that the rapper is using his record label as a scapegoat.&quot;He scared of yeat and metro,&quot; an X user wrote.fliss @fliss_dLINKhe scared of yeat and metro&quot;The label probably knows there is no demand so why embarrass him,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;Lmao. He can’t use Kdot anymore so the label said no. Clown,&quot; another X user wrote, referring to Joey challenging Kendrick Lamar on Ray Vaughn diss.&quot;@joeyBADASS nothing against you bro but you got no motion with that single you released…I can see why the label is hesitant to put out this project,&quot; an internet user stated.On the other hand, some internet users supported the Head High rapper for speaking out against his label:&quot;Rappers cussing out their label in front of the public, we are so back,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;Why are they tryna kill his momentum if the album was done a month ago ? These labels really screw their artist over BAD,&quot; a netizen expressed.&quot;Record labels are terrible,&quot; another netizen remarked.What did Joey Bada$$ accuse Columbia Records of? Details explored amid rapper's fourth album facing delayed release View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShortly after announcing that he was working on a new album, Joey Bada$$ confirmed the title of his project, Lonely At The Top, during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 16, 2025. The rapper performed ABK, one of the lead singles from the album, on the chat show. In the track, he addressed his musical talent along with his beef with Daylyt and Ray Vaughn, among other artists.During his latest Instagram Live, the rapper announced a delayed release of Lonely At The Top, and added that he could resonate with the album's title considering the situation his label has put him in. He mentioned:&quot;I’m signed to Columbia Records, but for the longest time I just ain’t been f*cking with them. Because all they do is get in my way, they literally don't f*cking contribute to nothing.&quot;Joey Bada$$ pointed out that all of his releases have been on YouTube because he doesn't have the time to wait for the record label for the same. Dubbing himself &quot;independent&quot; and &quot;self-sufficient&quot; to wait for Columbia Records, he said that he has been making &quot;it happen&quot; for himself since he was 17.While Joey Bada$$ might be facing issues with his record label, on the personal front, he and his partner, Serayah, announced the arrival of their baby boy in June 2025.