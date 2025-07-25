Who is Nino Paid? Real name, age, and all about the rapper in the wake of his recent reported arrest

American rapper Nino Paid is currently trending after reports of his arrest surfaced online. According to Hypefresh, he was seemingly arrested in his home state of Maryland by United States Marshals on Thursday, July 24, 2025. However, the charges against him remain undisclosed.Nino Paid, whose real name is Jacquan Andrews, is 23 years old. He was born on August 14, 2021, in Landover, Maryland, and entered the rap and DMV scene in 2022.Hypefresh reported that the news of Nino’s arrest first surfaced on the social networking site X on Thursday around 5:24 PM UTC, which was captioned, “NINO PAID Arrested By The US Marshals Today In Maryland,” alongside a now-viral image of the rapper being escorted by U.S. Marshals in the street, while being handcuffed.It is noteworthy that this is not the first time Jacquan Andrews has faced legal troubles. He has previously served 18 months in Philadelphia’s juvenile detention on the charges of robbery and auto theft, which he revealed during his interviews and lyrics.Exploring the life and career of Nino Paid amid his arrest reportsNino Paid grew up in Prince George’s County in Maryland, on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., with three siblings. However, at the age of 3, he was passed around the foster care system and was later adopted by a construction worker and his wife, a church cook, alongside his younger sister, as per Famous Birthdays. Since the age of eight, Andrews has been making music, and by 14, he was performing under the stage name Zeal. He released his debut song, Change, in August 2017. However, Nino soon had to drop out of high school and ended up in juvenile detention. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequently, Paid finished his GED while in detention and later enrolled in Prince George’s Community College, but dropped out during the first semester. He returned to the rap scene in 2022 but became popular after the release of his breakout single, Pain &amp; Possibilities in August 2023, which became a hit on Reddit.Around this time, Nino Paid signed a record deal with Signal Records (a joint venture with Columbia Records and an imprint of Sony Music) and dropped his debut studio album/ mixtape, Can’t Go Bacc, in April 2024.It was followed by his sophomore album, Love Me As I Am, in February 2025, which was deemed autobiographical and featured both his lifelong struggles and triumphs. Songs like Paid and Black Ball also earned Nino a comparison with musicians such as Lucki and NBA YoungBoy.In April this year, he set out on a four-date mini promotional tour for the album across New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Toronto. Subsequently, Nino Paid performed at the 2025 Summer Smash as part of Lyrical Lemonade’s lineup.In June, he was named as one of the dozen artists on the XXL Freshman List for 2025. Before that, Jacquan Andrews appeared in the August 2024 editorial for Pitchfork Magazine and was interviewed by DJ Smallz in March 2024. He has over 392K followers on Instagram.So far, Paid has collaborated with social media influencer Konvy for his 2024 hit single, Midnight Miami. Later that year, he also partnered with 2sdxrt3all on the song, Lyfe of the Party. Nino and Yung Manny worked together on Queen's Gambit &amp; Quagen.