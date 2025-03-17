"He will take it back after the concert" — Internet reacts to Playboi Carti giving Dabo and Kai Cenat his YVL Chain

Shortly after releasing his highly anticipated album, I Am Music, rapper Playboi Carti performed at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival on March 16, 2025. The rapper perfomed Rather Lie with The Weeknd, which made headlines. However, it was Carti's gesture toward Kai Cenat and Dabo that sparked discussions among netizens and fans.

Several videos of Kai Cenat and Dabo at the Rolling Loud festival went viral on social media platforms. Among these was a video fo Playboi Carti giving the streamers his YVL chain. The chain represents Carti's "Young Vamp Life," a brand often featured on the rapper's merch.

Netizens who watched the footage took to X to express their opinions on Playboi Carti's gesture toward the streamers. While some discussed Kai Cenat and Dabo's reaction at getting the chain, others took a dig at the rapper giving it to them, with one person writing:

"He will take it back after the concert 😀"

"every vamp's dream fr, Dabo and Kai really living it rn 🦇🔥" an X user commented

"Seeing Playboi Carti Giving Kai And Dabo His Yvl Chain During His Rolling Loud Performance is Crazy This Stream Is One Of The Best Concert Streams Of All Time 🔥🔥" another X user mentioned

"the way carti handed them that chain is so trim 😭😭😭" an internet user stated

"some little kids in the candy store 🤣" another internet user said, joining about Kai Cenat and Dabo's reaction to getting the YVL chain

However, there were some netizens who disagreed with Carti's decision to give his YVL chain to the streamers. They said that it was a "waste," noting that neither of them would "ever utter a negative thing about Carti."

"what a waste" an X user tweeted

"Yep thats that. Now they would not ever utter a negative thing about carti." a netizen commented

"cartis goons gonna come find them after the show to take that s*it back🤣" another netizen stated

Playboi Carti's I Am Music becomes Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2025

Playboi Carti's third studio album, I Am Music, was released on March 14, 2025, five years after his 2020 album Whole Lotta Red. He released the new album after making multiple announcements about it. While it was first announced in 2021, multiple delays halted the release of the rapper's latest album.

According to a report by Billboard dated March 16, 2025, shortly after its release, I Am Music broke Spotify's record by becoming the most-streamed album in a single day in 2025. Spotify also posted a tweet mentioning that the rapper's album broke the said record on March 14, 2025.

"Carti’s MUSIC is already making history," the tweet read.

In addition to being a much-awaited album from Carti, I Am Music has made headlines as it has features from multiple artists. These include Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Skepta, The Weeknd, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug.

Lamar's references to A$AP Relli, Slovenian basketball player Luka Dončić, and an indirect dig at Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group were also highly discussed by fans and netizens alike.

While Spotify celebrated Playboi Carti's latest album breaking a record in 2025, the streaming platform also helped create hype before its release. The platform featured billboards reading "SORRY4 DA WAIT", "I AM MUSIC MF", and "STREETS READY" in cities like New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

