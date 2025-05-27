Hite Jinro CEO credits Rosé's APT. ft. Bruno Mars for Jinro Soju's global popularity boost

During a recent press conference, Kim In-gyu, CEO of Hite Jinro, highlighted the significant impact of Rosé’s track APT., ft. Bruno Mars, on Jinro Soju’s success. According to a report by Panpoint News published on May 27, 2025, Kim emphasized that the track played an important role in propelling Jinro Soju's growing international exposure.

Kim In-gyu emphasized that the collaboration between former BLACKPINK member Rosé and Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars played a vital role in boosting Jinro Soju’s brand appeal. It did so, especially among younger, global audiences.

The song, released in late 2024, quickly gained global traction. According to the outlet, it was associated with Korean nightlife and drinking culture, giving soju a pop culture edge in the expanding global beverage market.

During the event, as per the outlet, CEO Kim detailed the company's strategy to expand its presence throughout Southeast Asia, from the success of its integration into the Philippine market. He credited the popularity of Jinro not just to celebrity endorsements but also to the wider tent of Hallyu, or the Korean Wave.

As K-pop, Korean shows, and Korean food continued to draw global fans, soju was surfing that cultural wave, as per Panpoint News. Emphasizing Jinro's leadership in the market in the Philippines, Kim mentioned data from the Korea Customs Service and Hite Jinro's internal reports. He said that the brand dominated the market with an estimated 67% market share in the Philippines.

Panpoint News reported that the CEO called the Philippines a model market for the global expansion of Jinro Soju, citing it as the most successful example of soju globalization to date. Hite Jinro is now looking to broaden its presence across Southeast Asia, leveraging its successful entry into the Philippine market.

Kim reaffirmed the company’s vision to make Jinro a lasting symbol of Korean culture worldwide, positioning soju not just as a drink but as a lifestyle product embedded in the global Hallyu experience.

Hite Jinro saw stock surge as Rosé’s APT. boosted global interest in soju

Previously, Hite Jinro experienced a notable boost in its stock performance following the global success of APT., a collaboration between Rosé and Bruno Mars. In a Vogue YouTube interview uploaded on October 19, 2024, promoting her song APT. Rosé showcased how to make somaek and kimchi fried rice, sharing her fondness for both.

She also introduced viewers to the “Apartment” game, a Korean drinking game she enjoyed with friends. As per a Yonhap News report from October 24, 2024, the widespread popularity of both the music video for APT. and the Vogue video drew international attention to Korean food and drinking customs.

On May 24, 2025, as per the outlet, the company’s stock closed at 21,200 won, marking a 6% increase from the previous trading day. Trading volume of the company surpassed 1 million shares, over eight times the volume recorded the day before. Industry observers linked this surge to the rising international exposure of soju, largely influenced by Rosé’s recent promotional activities.

A company representative confirmed to Yonhap News that during an internal meeting, executives discussed the growing potential of “somaek”—the mix of soju and beer—to become a global trend due to Rosé’s impact. The official stated that Rosé had effectively turned elements of Korean drinking culture into music, sparking curiosity among global audiences.

In response to the growing interest, as per Yonhap News's report, Hite Jinro has announced plans to develop social media marketing strategies tied to Rosé’s content. The aim was to enhance soju exports amid slowing domestic sales. The company looked to capitalize on Rosé’s influence to further its efforts in globalizing soju consumption and increasing its appeal among younger international consumers.

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT. achieves global acclaim and record-breaking success

Released on October 18, 2024, APT. marked the return of New Zealand–South Korean singer Rosé with her first solo single in 3 years. The track, created in collaboration with Filipino-American artist Bruno Mars, served as the lead single from Rosé’s debut studio album, Rosie. It represented her first release since parting ways with YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023.

Blending elements of pop, pop rock, pop-punk, new wave, indie rock, and electropop, APT. drew inspiration from a popular South Korean drinking game. Its chorus incorporated the game’s rhythmic chant of "apateu" (apartment), contributing to the song’s unique structure and cultural resonance. The composition referenced Toni Basil’s 1982 track Mickey, with both Rosé and Bruno Mars contributing to its writing and production.

The single achieved widespread critical and commercial success. It topped the Billboard Global 200 for 12 consecutive weeks, becoming the longest-running number-one song of 2024 and the second chart-topper for both artists.

In South Korea, it led the Circle Digital Chart for 10 weeks. The track also made history by becoming the first release by a K-pop female soloist to top Australia’s ARIA Singles Chart and the first Western song in over ten years to lead the Billboard Japan Hot 100.

Internationally, APT. reached number one in over 50 countries and secured top-three positions on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart—setting new milestones for K-pop female acts. The music video broke records on YouTube, becoming the fastest by an Asian artist to reach one billion views. On Spotify, it became the fastest K-pop song and the second-fastest overall to surpass one billion streams.

In South Korea, APT. was named Song of the Year in Gallup Korea’s annual survey among respondents under 40. Globally, it ranked as the second-most searched song on Google in 2024. Beyond its commercial success, the song gained cultural relevance when it was adopted as a protest anthem during the 2024 South Korean martial law crisis.

Meanwhile, Rosé is scheduled to reunite with BLACKPINK for their forthcoming world tour, which will kick off with two consecutive shows at Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6, 2025. The tour will take the group across multiple continents, with planned stops in key cities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Countries on the itinerary include the United States, Canada, Spain, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Italy.

