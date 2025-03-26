How many kids do Nelly and Ashanti have? Rapper says he married her because he didn't want her to be a "baby mama"

Rapper Nelly has claimed that he married his wife, Ashanti because he did not want her to be a "baby mama." The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2023 after rekindling their romance earlier in the same year.

Ad

In an appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Nelly explained how the couple decided to get married after Ashanti became pregnant with their first child. The rapper added that they did not initially discuss marriage but sped it up because of the pregnancy.

“Once we found out that she was pregnant… We didn’t talk about any of that. I was like, ‘Yo, let’s just knock this out because we’re going to be doing so much and everything’s moving so fast.’ I didn’t want her to be a baby mama because we already knew where we were in life. If we’re back like this, this must be what it’s supposed to be," he said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nelly and Ashanti share one son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, who was born in July 2024. Apart from KK Haynes, the rapper is also father to four other children.

Nelly shares two kids, Chanell and Cornell, with his ex-girlfriend, Channetta Valentine. His other two kids, Shawn and Sydney Thomas, were originally his nephew and niece from his sister, Jackie Donahue, who passed away from leukemia. Nelly adopted her two children after her death, thus being a father to them.

Ad

Ashanti says she would like to welcome a daughter with Nelly in the future

2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet - Image via Getty

In an interview with E! News (published February 26, 2025), Ashanti said that she is planning to welcome more children with Nelly, especially a daughter. She said:

Ad

“We’re going to add some more. Definitely a girl to balance it out. I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great… I am feeling amazing, incredibly pleased, humbled. My life has completely changed for the better. I feel full, you know? My cup is full.”

According to Billboard, Nelly and Ashanti initially began dating in 2003 and continued an on-and-off relationship until 2013, when they reportedly broke up. However, the couple confirmed that they had rekindled their relationship in September 2023.

Ad

The rapper confirmed that they were together during an appearance on the Boss Moves with Rasheeda show, and said:

"It wasn't anything that we planned. We both were pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes, being separate, you understand one another more. You could be like, 'Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.' We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that."

Ad

During his recent Boot Kev podcast appearance, the host asked if the couple had feelings when they reunited in 2021 during Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz battle in New York City. In response, Nelly mentioned that he "had someone" with him at that time and did not want the situation to get "tense."

Further, the rapper recalled that when he entered the venue, he saw Ashanti's mother and realized that she would inform his ex-girlfriend about his presence in the building. Nelly added that he gave Ashanti a hug to "break the ice" but did not interact for almost eight to nine months after that. However, they still ended up reuniting, reaffirming the belief that "everything happens for a reason", per the rapper.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eventually, the couple reportedly reunited in July 2023 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2023, per their documents obtained by PEOPLE. The wedding took place around seven months before welcoming their first child. They sparked rumors of pregnancy during their wedding celebrations at the 11th Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel in December 2023.

Finally, Nelly and Ashanti's son was born on July 18, 2024, and the couple took to Instagram to share the happy news with their fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback