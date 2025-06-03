"I think I was the only brother that loved it" — Joe Jonas reflects on South Park episode poking fun at the Jonas Brothers' purity rings

Joe Jonas recently shared his candid reaction to South Park's infamous 2009 episode mocking the Jonas Brothers’ purity rings. In a preview for the June 3 episode of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals podcast, the singer revealed he was the only brother who "loved" the parody, calling it "hilarious" and an "honor to get my ass kicked by Mickey."

"I think I was the only brother that loved it," he said.

The South Park episode, titled The Ring, depicted an enraged Mickey Mouse exposing Disney’s fictional scheme to market purity rings as a profit-driven tactic, while animated versions of the brothers wore the accessories during a 3D concert segment.

The purity rings symbolized the band’s commitment to abstain from sex before marriage, a choice South Park satirized through character Cartman’s claim that they were "killing" teens. Joe Jonas acknowledged the episode’s humor, noting:

"To be made fun of by a comic is usually a sign that they give a s---, and they care, and it’s funny."

He added that while his skin "was not as thick back then," he now considers it a "claim-to-fame" and one of his favorite episodes. However, contrasting reactions had emerged within the Jonas circle. According to Ashley Spencer’s book Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel's Tween Empire, the brothers’ father, Kevin Sr., "was not pleased" with the parody.

However, former Disney Channel president Anne Sweeney saw it positively. She stated in Disney High:

"We were absolutely thrilled because it meant the rest of entertainment actually noticed us."

Embracing satire with humor: Joe Jonas on finding flattery in fictional roasts

A still from The Ring episode of the South Park series featuring The Jonas Brothers (Image via YouTube/South Park Studios)

Joe Jonas's appreciation for The Ring stems from his fandom of South Park’s no-holds-barred style. He told host Josh Scherer he understood the show "make[s] fun of everyone" and interpreted the jab as backhanded recognition of their cultural impact. His lighthearted view extended to Mickey Mouse’s violent rant in the episode, which he deemed "so great" despite its crudeness.

The episode’s plot mirrored real-world skepticism about the rings’ sincerity. In one scene, cartoon Joe Jonas calls them a "nice Christian symbol," adding it cannot be used for "profit gains," echoing criticisms the band faced.

Years later, Joe Jonas humorously revisited the topic on TikTok in 2023, lip-synching Russell Crowe’s Unhinged line while captioning:

"When someone’s complaining to me but they never had to wear a piece of jewelry that let everybody know they’re a virgin."

The singer further emphasized in the Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals podcast that he and his brothers "just laugh" about it now.

"I think it's one of my favorite episodes, and later on now we just laugh. I love that I think it's so great definitely claim to fame for me," he said.

As part of the Jonas Brothers, Joe is preparing for the release of the group's seventh album, Greetings From Your Hometown, on August 8, 2025. This marks 19 years since their debut album, It’s About Time. Two days later, on August 10, 2025, they will launch the 43-date "Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour" across North America. Ten free pre-show events titled JonasCon will accompany the tour.

