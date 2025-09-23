“I want to see pictures like every day”: Jon Bon Jovi gushes over becoming a grandpa after son Jake and Millie Bobby Brown adopt baby 

Jon Bon Jovi has opened up about becoming a grandfather for the first time after Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown welcomed their child. On Sunday, September 21, the 63-year-old singer appeared in a TikTok clip from an upcoming episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, as reported by PEOPLE.The episode featured Bon Jovi speaking about his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with actress Millie Bobby Brown. The couple, who married in May 2024, announced the adoption of their first child on August 21, 2025, via Instagram. In the clip, the singer is heard saying,&quot;They adopted a girl and we met the baby, obviously, and immediately that becomes your grandchild.&quot;Calling the experience “crazy, but great,” he added, &quot;It’s beautiful, I want to see pictures like every day. I’m that pain in the butt guy already. It’s cool.&quot;Jon Bovi talks about Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationshipOn August 21, 2025, Jake Bongiovi, 23, and Millie Bobby Brown, 21, shared on Instagram that they had welcomed a baby girl via adoption. The announcement came about a year after their private wedding in May 2024. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple first sparked romance rumors in June 2021. They married after nearly three years together. The intimate wedding ceremony included only close family members, among them Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Bongiovi, according to PEOPLE.Jovi reportedly addressed this during the podcast, saying, &quot;They got married very young, but we blessed it because we get it. They are sort of mature beyond their years.&quot;The musician explained that the couple had his full support because of Millie Bobby Brown’s background and maturity. &quot;She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, OK, we will support this. And it’s working out.&quot;Jovi, from left, Jake Bonjovi, and Millie Bobby Brown are seen during the women's semifinals match at the Miami Open on March 27, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Image via Getty)Bon Jovi reflects on Richie Sambora’s 2013 exit from the bandJon Bon Jovi says he is still “heartbroken” over guitarist Richie Sambora’s departure from the band during its 2013 world tour.erry Braden @Jerrybraden92LINKJon Bon Jovi talks about Richie Sambora and his departure from the bandVideo Credit: Bunny XO Podcast- Dumb Blonde#BonJovi #JonBonJoviSpeaking on the Dumb Blonde podcast on September 22, 2025, the singer described Sambora as a key creative partner and long-time friend. Sambora, who joined Bon Jovi in 1983, left the group to focus on family life amid his divorce from actress Heather Locklear in 2013, as reported by PEOPLE on September 22, 2025. Richie Sambora and Bon Jovi at the 33rd Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2018 (Image via Getty)Sambora’s exit was difficult for the band, according to Jovi, who said it was some time before Sambora reconnected with the members privately.&quot;My heartbreak with him is the way he walked out on us, compounded by the fact that it took him years to come back in the room just to have a meal with Tico and David and I and say, ‘I’m sorry,'&quot;Richie Sambora previously discussed his exit in the 2024 documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, expressing regret over how he left, even as he stood by his decision to move on.&quot;I don’t regret leaving the situation, but I regret how I did it, so I want to apologize fully right now to the fans, especially, and also to the guys&quot;Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have not shared further details about their daughter or plans for the future as of press date. The Dumb Blonde podcast episode featuring Bon Jovi’s interview was released on Monday, September 23, 2025, and is available to stream.