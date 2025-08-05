  • home icon
  Iconic musician Terry Reid dies at 75 following cancer battle

Iconic musician Terry Reid dies at 75 following cancer battle

By Devangee
Published Aug 05, 2025 13:31 GMT
Terry Reid perform onstage during the Autism Think Tank benefit at The Alex Theatre on February 23, 2019 in Glendale, California (Image via Getty)
Terry Reid perform onstage during the Autism Think Tank benefit at The Alex Theatre on February 23, 2019 in Glendale, California (Image via Getty)

Terry Reid, the influential English musician known for his powerful voice and pivotal role in the 1960s rock scene, has died at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer. His death was confirmed on August 5, 2025, by The Mirror UK, which noted his declining health had forced the cancellation of a planned autumn 2025 tour.

Reid, affectionately nicknamed “Superlungs” for his vocal strength, had postponed performances in the UK, Ireland, and Norway just weeks earlier due to ongoing treatment. In July, a statement shared on social media announced the postponement, citing “medical issues arising from recent treatment for cancer.” A GoFundMe campaign was subsequently launched to ease the financial burden of his care, describing his battle as “quiet and brave” but marked by mounting medical costs.

Despite hopes of a return to touring, Terry Reid’s condition reportedly worsened in recent weeks. He had been scheduled to headline the St Ives September Festival on September 18, 2025.

More about Terry Reid's career

Born in Cambridge, Terry Reid rose to prominence in the mid-1960s with Peter Jay and the Jaywalkers and later supported the Rolling Stones on their 1966 tour. His career was defined not only by his music but also by his proximity to major turning points in rock history.

Terry Reid famously declined an invitation from Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page to front the newly forming band. As recalled in a 2023 interview cited by The Mirror and Daily Express US, Reid had committed to touring the U.S. with the Rolling Stones and suggested that Page consult with Keith Richards. According to Reid, Jimmy Page backed down, allegedly saying,

“I’m not having him shoot me in the f***ing leg.”

Terry Reid also claimed he was considered for a role in Deep Purple, though the timing remained vague in his recollection. Talking about that opportunity, he told The Mirror,

“I’m not sure what frame I was in… It’s all a bit vague.”

In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, Reid talked about a career defined less by commercial peak than by deep respect among peers. Praised by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, and David Bowie, Reid remained an enduring figure in music across six decades.

Terry Reid performing at the Glastonbury Festival 2009, Day 4 (Image via Getty)
Terry Reid performing at the Glastonbury Festival 2009, Day 4 (Image via Getty)

Despite reportedly turning down offers from Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, he maintained close ties with legends like Jimi Hendrix and Gilberto Gil, toured with the Rolling Stones, and contributed vocals and guitar to countless collaborations.

His 1973 album River gained renewed recognition over the years, while later projects with artists such as Dr. Dre remained unreleased. Though he stepped back from studio work in the 1990s, Reid continued to perform live and was preparing for a UK tour in 2025 before his health declined. Even in his final years, he remained focused on music, calling performance “all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

No further details about memorial services have been publicly shared at the time of writing.

Devangee

