Was Phil Collins in Led Zeppelin? Musician's rep refutes rumors of him being in hospice care

A representative for musician Phil Collins recently confirmed to TMZ that he was only admitted to the hospital and wasn't in hospice care. This clarification surfaced after several rumors and speculations spread all across social media platforms, suggesting otherwise. The rumors spread when fans feared for Collins' health amid the deaths of many iconic personalities lately.The representative told the outlet that Collins was in the hospital for knee surgery and had no terminal illness. However, the outlet also reported that the musician had not been in his best shape recently. In June 2025, Phil Collins spoke to MOJO and revealed that he no longer had the urge to make new music due to his declining health.The 74-year-old musician was the official drummer of the English rock band Genesis. In 1975, he also became the lead singer after Peter Gabriel departed from the band.While Phil had been recognized as a prominent figure in the rock genre, it's worth clarifying that he was never a permanent member of Led Zeppelin, despite some public confusion. According to NME, Collins, however, had performed with the band at the 1985 Live Aid concert. Due to his deteriorating health condition, Phil Collins performed his last show with Genesis back in 2022. His condition stemmed from reduced mobility after he sustained a spinal injury in 2007. The injury caused him some significant nerve damage, according to TMZ.According to reports by Billboard, the musician has been using a cane to walk since 2015 and has had trouble standing for prolonged periods. In a 2024 documentary titled Phil Collins: Drummer First, the musician revealed that drumming had taken a toll on his health, particularly on his hands and legs.What happened between Led Zeppelin and Phil Collins?As previously mentioned, Phil Collins had performed alongside Led Zeppelin during the 1985 Live Aid concert. However, the show was reportedly one of his most infamous ones to date. That year was set to be the band's reunion show with members John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant. During this time, their original drummer, John Bonham, had already passed away.According to reports by Louder, Collins accepted the invitation to play the drums during the reunion show, since he had a friendly relationship with Plant at the time. Apart from Collins, Tony Thompson was also on the drums at the 1985 concert.However, the performance reportedly turned out to be a mess when several technical errors surfaced. The members of the rock band even bashed Collins' drumming skills later. For instance, in 2021, Jimmy Page told The Times:&quot;We had two hours' rehearsal, not even that, and the drummer just could not get the beginning of Rock and Roll.&quot;In a separate interview with Louder, Page even described Collins as &quot;bashing away cluelessly and grinning&quot; while performing Whole Lotta Love. Phil Collins, however, did not remain silent. In 2016, he told The Telegraph that he felt he was made the &quot;scapegoat&quot; for what transpired at the show. The musician further added:&quot;If you watch the video, you can see Jimmy dribbling onstage, Robert not hitting the notes, and you can see me miming, playing the air, just to get out of the way.&quot;In January 2021, Collins spoke to Classic Rock Magazine and claimed there were several things that went wrong during the 1985 concert. According to Phil Collins, from equipment issues and lack of rehearsals to Robert Plant apparently losing his voice, contributed to the infamous show.&quot;I'm not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I've been sick&quot; - said Phil Collins last monthAs mentioned previously, Phil Collins had not been in his best shape lately due to his nerve damage caused by a spinal injury. Last month, in a conversation with MOJO's Mark Blake, Collins revealed that his health condition had been affecting his desire to make music. During the conversation, Collins said:&quot;I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I'm not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I've been sick, I mean very sick.&quot;Due to his nerve damage and spinal injury, the musician reportedly had to sit down during the final performances with Genesis back in the year 2022. At the time, his son Nic was playing the drums.No additional details about Phil Collins' life and health were made available by the representative as of now. The musician had not directly reacted to the rumors about him being in hospice.