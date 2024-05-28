Is Billie Eilish vegan? Everything the singer eats in a day

Billie Eilish is loved globally not only for her songs but also for the work she does to make the planet a better place. The Grammy-winning singer has always been vocal about climate change and animal cruelty and has been a vegan since 2014.

In British Vogue's 2021 issue, Billie answered 23 questions from other celebrities and artists, one of whom was Orlando Bloom, who asked her why she avoids eating animal products. The Ocean Eyes singer responded to Bloom's question, revealing how educating herself about the ethics of the dairy and meat industry led her to turn into a vegan, further saying:

"Once you know that kind of thing and you see it, it's really hard to go back. And now, even though I have lots of friends that eat dairy and meat and I don't ever want to tell anybody what to do, I just can't go on in my life knowing what's going on in the animal world and like, not doing anything about it."

Both Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, were raised vegetarian in the O'Connell household before they turned vegan in 2014.

Billie Eilish's favorite dish is mashed potatoes

In a 2018 Montreality episode on YouTube, Billie Eilish admitted how turning vegan was not a difficult decision for her, saying:

"Becoming vegan wasn't like a huge deal for me because meat was never a thing in my life. It wasn't like I missed meat - it wasn't like I had something to miss."

Eilish also revealed in a 2019 Pitchfork interview that she suffered an iron deficiency for which her mother, Maggie Baird, gave her iron supplements.

According to Re-Edition, Billie's favorite food is mashed potatoes, and she also enjoys eating tofu, avocados, burritos, and ramen. Talking about what she eats in a day, the two-time Oscar winner revealed she prefers oatmeal with nuts and berries for breakfast, a salad with tofu or tempeh for lunch, and stir-fried veggies for dinner. Pasta with vegan meatballs is another Billie Eilish favorite. She also enjoys smoothies on the go.

In a 2019 interview with Variety, the Lovely singer revealed that she used to skip meals on her early tours because of her restrictive diet, saying:

"The first tours we did I used to lose weight because I never got to eat and it was not my choice like it was just we couldn't eat anything almost ever, especially in Europe.

But lately, with the abundance of options for vegan food joints everywhere, the scenario was different.

"Now we kinda gain weight when we're on tour [because] we have so many people and their job is to get us food. It's a really good time to be vegan in life, there's a lot of places."

Talking to VegNews in 2019, the bad guy singer also revealed how baking vegan cookies was her favorite way to relax, calling it "therapeutic." Billie Eilish further shared:

"Every time I'm stressed out, I make peanut butter chocolate chip cookies."

Billie Eilish and Finneas are opening a fully vegan restaurant in L.A.

Billie Eilish is dedicated to the cause of promoting veganism, and her venture to open a fully vegan restaurant is evidence of the same. In November last year, the singer-songwriter announced opening a fully vegan Italian restaurant with Finneas in LA. The siblings are partnering with renowned restaurateur Nic Adler, who revealed that the restaurant would occupy the former spot of Little Pine, which was also a 2015-founded vegan eatery.

Speaking to LA Magazine, Billie Eilish revealed that the goal of the restaurant was to make vegan food more accessible to people. The What Was I Made For? singer added:

"Vegan is for everyone. You don't have to be vegan to eat vegan. The world is much better than it was. Ten years ago there was nothing vegan anywhere, and now it's so much more universal."

While performing in the Power Our Planet last year, Billie Eilish also spoke up about the animal agriculture industry being "horrendous" for both animals and the planet. Discussing her own vegan journey, she said:

"Once I learned about how animals are treated in our industrial food system, I didn't want any part of it."

The singer-songwriter also pointed out how shifting our diet to more plant-based foods could significantly impact climate change.