Jane's Addiction 2024 North American tour with Love & Rockets: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Jane's Addiction 2024 North American tour with Love & Rockets is scheduled from August 9, 2024, to September 29, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the band's first major and will be preceded by some festival shows and a brief UK tour.

The upcoming tour is set to feature concerts in cities such as Las Vegas, Toronto, New York City, and more. The band announced the new tour via a post on its official Instagram page on May 28, 2024:

Artist presale for the Jane's Addiction tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code REDEMPTION. A Citibank Cardholder presale, as well as a VIP Package presale, is also ongoing.

A Live Nation presale will be available from May 29, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. There will also be Ticketmaster and local venue presales available.

General on-sale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster from May 31, 2024. Ticket prices for said general tickets have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Jane's Addiction 2024 North American tour with Love & Rockets dates and venues

The dates and venues for the Jane's Addiction 2024 North American tour with Love & Rockets are given below:

August 9, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

August 11, 2024 — San Diego, California at Gallagher Square at Petco Park

August 13, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at YouTube Theater

August 15, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

August 18, 2024 — Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 19, 2024 — Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

August 21, 2024 — Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

August 23, 2024 — Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Grand Theater

August 25, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana at The Fillmore

August 27, 2024 — Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

August 29, 2024 — Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 31, 2024 — Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live

September 3, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater

September 5, 2024 — Portsmouth, Virginia at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

September 7, 2024 — Atlantic City, New Jersey at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

September 10, 2024 — New York City, New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 13, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion

September 15, 2024 — Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

September 18, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

September 20, 2024 — Rochester Hills, Michigan at Meadow Brook Amphitheater

September 22, 2024 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at BMO Pavilion

September 24, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 26, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 28, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at South Star Music Festival

September 29, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Evolution Festival

As mentioned above, Jane's Addiction is currently playing a few UK shows, which are scheduled to end sometime on June 2, 2024, and an appearance at the Nova Rock Festival in Austria will follow.

Jane's Addiction is also set to perform at festivals such as the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands and the Roskilde Festival in June, along with more standalone European shows before their North America tour.