Khalid ‘After the Sun Goes Down’ album: Tracklist, features, and more explored 

Khalid has released his fourth studio album, After the Sun Goes Down, on October 10, 2025. The release comes 14 months after his previous album, Sincere, released in August 2024.In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ published on October 20, 2025, the American singer-songwriter said he began work on the project immediately after Sincere. The album, he explained, was about “taking his power back.”The new album follows controversy and speculation and controversy surrounding the singer's personal life, including being outed on social media in late 2024. Speaking to Rolling Stone about it, the singer-songwriter said that he chose the experience to use to write new music instead of stepping backThe release of After the Sun Goes Down was previously announced by Billboard on August 18, 2025. Talking to Billboard, Khalid said the album represents &quot;taking power back.&quot;&quot;taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely.&quot;More about Khalid's new album, After the Sun Goes DownIlya Salmanzadeh, who has previously worked with Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, and Sam Smith, among others, is the albumʼs executive producer. According to the report by Rolling Stone AU/NZ on October 10, 2025, renowned producer Darkchild, who has worked with Destiny’s Child, Whitney Houston, and Jennifer Lopez, among others, has also worked on the album.Khalid told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that After The Sun Goes Down is a pop, R&amp;B, and dance-influenced album. He also added that the music draws both from his early influences and from late-2000s and early-’10s pop culture.The singer, born Khalid Donnel Robinson, said that he was inspired by iconic singers and pop stars, including Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Janet Jackson, in this phase of his music. He said the album was an homage to pop icons who had an impact on his music.&quot;I feel like with this album, I knew that I wanted to go back to pop, but I wanted to do it in the way that I felt connected to it the most. I look at this as more like an homage or just thanks to the icons that paved the way for me to be able to do this, and, a more current lens, as a now openly gay black man.&quot;In his June 2025 conversation with Billboard Canada, Khalid said the new era of his music highlights a lighter tone. &quot;My new era of music feels like I’m finally ready to be the artist I’ve always dreamt of being&quot;The first single from the album, In Plain Sight, was released ahead of the full record. The music video, directed by 91 Rules, is a celebration of the singer’s new musical direction, according to Billboard.Khalid @thegreatkhalidLINKIn Plain Sight my new singleAugust 15th 🩵🩵🩵Khalid’s previous album, Sincere, released in August 2024, was described by the singer as his most personal work. He told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that he wanted to release After the Sun Goes Down quickly after Sincere to capture his evolving perspective.Khalid performing at the 2024 Y100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball - Show (Image via Getty)He said much of the creative momentum came after a car accident in 2023 while touring with Ed Sheeran. The event, he said, reminded him &quot;how fragile life actually is&quot; and motivated him to write several songs that would shape his next project.After the Sun Goes Down is now available on all leading streaming platforms.