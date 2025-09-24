“always knows how to deliver something”: Fans can’t stop buzzing as Khalid teases the upcoming “Out Of Body” music video, dropping this Friday

Khalid shared a teaser of his Out of Body music video around a month before his new album is set to come out. On his Instagram on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the singer shared a snippet of his new single and an accompanying music video, showing Khalid and other dancers seductively dancing to his song in what appears to be a community bathroom.In the caption, he wrote the song title and teased that it's coming out this Friday, September 26, 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans online shared various opinions on the Out of Body snippet. One fan said that, from the little glimpse shared, they believed that it could be one of his standout moments. The same fan added that the singer knows how to deliver something to the fans.CarimOnChain @elcarim_kingLINK@PopCrave From the little glimpse we got, it looks like this project is going to lean into that dreamy, emotional vibe he does so well, and I honestly think it could be one of his standout moments in a while. Friday can’t come fast enough, Khalid always knows how to deliver something that makes you stop, listen, and feelMore fans also praised the visual aesthetic in the music video snippet shared, with one of them adding that it &quot;perfectly&quot; matches the vibe of the music. Another one also praised his first single from the new album, adding that they are not expecting any less from Out of Body, while another fan commended the Black gay men's representation in the video.Snehal Singh @SnehalxmodeLINK@PopCrave Can't wait to see the visuals! His aesthetic always matches the vibe of his music perfectly.𝒯ℴ𝓍ℴ @ToxoAxoLINKKhalid out here slaying the world💅💅 Please give him some love, the first single was really good and i expect nothing less from this oneProfessional Hater 🔪 @voguehoursLINKBlack Gay men representation in music, oh I’m so here for this ❤️✨ Khalid has come a long way ✨However, not all fans were ecstatic about what they saw in the Out of Body music video teaser. A few commenters compared it to Lil Nas X, especially his Motero aesthetic and vibe, with one X user in particular saying that the video doesn't feel authentic.Thee Green Witch 💀 👑🍃 @rudeboy_taeeLINKThis doesn't feel authentic. I feel like his label is giving him the lil Nas treatment. But I guess we'll know for sure when we see how long it lasts.. @i_TyreseLINKOh, it’s def giving Montero CMBYN. Spanish guitar and a pop beat, they re-running that playbook.More about Khalid's upcoming albumKhalid at the iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2024 (Image via Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)A press release from Sony Music on August 15, 2025, announced Khalid's new album, his fourth one, titled After the Sun Goes Down, which is coming out on October 10, 2025. Along with the album announcement, the singer dropped his first single, In Plain Sight. He also released an accompanying music video directed by 91 Ryles.The new album will reportedly explore themes of &quot;love, self-discovery, openness, and a refreshed sense of freedom,&quot; calling it a bold new chapter for the multi-platinum-selling singer. Khalid also described the album, saying:&quot;This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely. I'm excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally.&quot;After the Sun Goes Down is his first album since he came out as gay in November last year. At the time, he shared a series of posts on X, per Rolling Stone, saying that he was outed and that he was not ashamed about his sexuality, but it was nobody's business.It also closely follows his third album, Sincere, which was released in August 2024, a project that he described as a &quot;combination of life experiences.&quot;Stay tuned for more news and updates as Khalid's new album's release nears. The tracklist hasn't been released yet, but to celebrate the album, he teamed up with Temry and Friends for an exclusive party in Berlin on September 26, per his Instagram post.