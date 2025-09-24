  • home icon
  • Music
  "always knows how to deliver something": Fans can't stop buzzing as Khalid teases the upcoming "Out Of Body" music video, dropping this Friday

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 24, 2025 02:54 GMT
Khalid teases ‘Out of Body’ music video (Image via Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Khalid shared a teaser of his Out of Body music video around a month before his new album is set to come out. On his Instagram on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the singer shared a snippet of his new single and an accompanying music video, showing Khalid and other dancers seductively dancing to his song in what appears to be a community bathroom.

In the caption, he wrote the song title and teased that it's coming out this Friday, September 26, 2025.

Fans online shared various opinions on the Out of Body snippet. One fan said that, from the little glimpse shared, they believed that it could be one of his standout moments. The same fan added that the singer knows how to deliver something to the fans.

More fans also praised the visual aesthetic in the music video snippet shared, with one of them adding that it "perfectly" matches the vibe of the music. Another one also praised his first single from the new album, adding that they are not expecting any less from Out of Body, while another fan commended the Black gay men's representation in the video.

However, not all fans were ecstatic about what they saw in the Out of Body music video teaser. A few commenters compared it to Lil Nas X, especially his Motero aesthetic and vibe, with one X user in particular saying that the video doesn't feel authentic.

More about Khalid's upcoming album

Khalid at the iHeartRadio Y100&#039;s Jingle Ball 2024 (Image via Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
Khalid at the iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2024 (Image via Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

A press release from Sony Music on August 15, 2025, announced Khalid's new album, his fourth one, titled After the Sun Goes Down, which is coming out on October 10, 2025. Along with the album announcement, the singer dropped his first single, In Plain Sight. He also released an accompanying music video directed by 91 Ryles.

The new album will reportedly explore themes of "love, self-discovery, openness, and a refreshed sense of freedom," calling it a bold new chapter for the multi-platinum-selling singer. Khalid also described the album, saying:

"This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely. I'm excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally."
After the Sun Goes Down is his first album since he came out as gay in November last year. At the time, he shared a series of posts on X, per Rolling Stone, saying that he was outed and that he was not ashamed about his sexuality, but it was nobody's business.

It also closely follows his third album, Sincere, which was released in August 2024, a project that he described as a "combination of life experiences."

Stay tuned for more news and updates as Khalid's new album's release nears. The tracklist hasn't been released yet, but to celebrate the album, he teamed up with Temry and Friends for an exclusive party in Berlin on September 26, per his Instagram post.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
