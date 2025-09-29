"Love that for her!": Perez Hilton reacts after Jennifer Lopez opens up about dealing with Ben Affleck divorce while filming Kiss of the Spider Woman

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the turmoil of working on the sets of Kiss of the Spider Woman while going through her divorce from Ben Affleck. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2022, finalized their split on January 6, 2025.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is an upcoming musical drama starring Lopez, Diego Luna, and Tonatiuh. It is the second film adaptation of the eponymous 1976 novel by Manuel Puig and is directed by Bill Condon. Jennifer Lopez shared her experience of working on the sets in a recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning (aired on September 28).

During the interview, the 56-year-old spoke candidly about the ordeal of playing protagonist Ingrid Luna while dealing with her then-ongoing divorce.

“It was tough. It was a tough time. It was a really tough time," she commented.

She continued:

“It was hard not to think about stuff - it was the best and the worst of times in a way. Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role I was so happy, and then back home it was not great. It was just like, ‘Oh, how do I reconcile this?’ But you get through it.”

Despite the "hard times," Lopez was seemingly optimistic about the future. The six-time Guinness World Record holder spoke about wanting to "fly higher" and do things she couldn't in the past.

“The hard times are the lessons and you have to understand that. And once you do, everything just becomes a little bit lighter, and you can really, really fly. I feel like if that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t understand that.”

She continued:

“I still feel like I want to fly higher, I want to see more, I want to do more things. But I’m going to savor them in a way that maybe in my 20s and my 30s I didn’t," she explained.

Perez Hilton complimented the actress for her optimism in his blog, writing:

"We love her for that!"

Lopez also spoke about Ben Affleck's contribution to the film as a producer, revealing that he had "helped" Lopez secure the role of Ingrid Luna. Perez Hilton concluded by waxing lyrical about Jennifer Lopez for her alleged gratefulness despite a "public and difficult divorce."

"After such a public and difficult divorce, we wouldn’t blame her for being annoyed that the dude who put her through so much turmoil is largely responsible for helping her realize a career highlight. But J.Lo is clearly a very grateful person! She has our respect!" he raved.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is scheduled to release in the United States on October 10, 2025.

When Perez Hilton reacted to Jennifer Lopez's new song following Ben Affleck split

Road To The Golden Globes Party At The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival - Source: Getty

On July 8, Jennifer Lopez debuted her song, Wreckage of You, during the first night of her Up All Night tour in Spain's Pontevedra.

“This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight. [It] came to me when I was… up all night one night," she explained to the crowd before singing.

Reacting to the same in his blog, Perez Hilton claimed that the actress was "wearing her emotions on her sleeve" and on the "stage." Referring to Ben Affleck, Hilton also wrote that there is "no mistaking" who the song was about.

The song's lyrics seemingly portrayed Lopez's journey and self-discovery. She sang:

“The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me / Now I found my way here I’m gonna stay there / Thank you for the scars you left on my heart / Was showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark / I won’t fall apart because of who we are / But your broken parts”

Furthermore, the songstress seemingly reflected on how her turmoils made her stronger, wiser, and better than she had ever been.

"I won’t let you no longer, longer, ever say goodbye to me / It was perfect the while that you made me believe / Really got only greater for me, and it made me stronger, stronger, bulletproof / Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you,” she sang in front of the Pontevedra crowd.

Perez Hilton ended his post by opining that Jennifer Lopez was "really pouring out her heart" into the song.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez started dating in 2002. Despite getting engaged, they broke it off in 2004 and started pursuing other people.

In 2021, the pair rekindled their romance and tied the knot at an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022. However, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce two years later, reportedly citing irreconcilable differences.

