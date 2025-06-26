“Leave Kali out of this!”- Netizens react as Ken Carson and Don Toliver take shots at each other on Instagram

Ken Carson and Don Toliver recently exchanged remarks on Instagram, drawing attention from fans after Carson’s onstage comments during his Summer Smash set in Chicago over the weekend of June 22–23, 2025. This sparked renewed speculation among fans about possible tension between Carson’s Opium crew and rapper Yeat.

According to a Hot New Hip Hop article from June 23, 2023, Ken Carson commented on his Chicago performance, saying,

“Fk you talking about, ain't no duos.”

Many fans speculated that the comment was about Yeat and Don Toliver’s upcoming collaboration album. After that, Don Toliver posted an Instagram Story that read,

“N*as be On the Lame S**t just get your money and go Home. lol.”

Ken Carson seemingly responded in a now-deleted Instagram Story, writing,

“U the worst thing that happened to your BM py ahh.”

Don Toliver followed up with one more post, where he mentioned his partner and fellow musician Kali Uchis.

“My BM got more money then you nas you need to work harder.”

All posts were later removed, but screenshots and fan reactions circulated widely online. NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) posted the screenshots in an update shared via X on June 23, 2025.

Many fans have reacted to the Ken Carson and Don Toliver beef, with Kali Uchis fans asking the rappers to "leave [Kali Uchis] out of this."

"Please leave Kali out of this"

Other Kali Uchis fans also responded similarly.

"leave my wife kali uchis out of this 💔", one user commented under the post by NFR Podcast

"Why he bring Kali into this 😭", an X user replied.

"Why yall downgrading kali for no reason..", another fan commented.

Some fans, however, seem to agree with Ken Carson and question Don Toliver for calling Kal Uchis just his "BM", pointing out that she has been in the industry longer than he has.

"Doesn‘t Kali have more money than Don too tho lmao she‘s been in the industry for wayyyy longer", an X user commented.

"i mean tbh kali is a goddess for him to refer to her as “bm” is just sad", one X user posted under the oringinal update by NFR Podcast.

More about Don Toliver and Yeat Collab

Don Toliver and Yeat officially confirmed plans for a joint album in March 2025, long before their joint appearance at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival held on June 20, 2025, in Chicago. At Summer Smash, the two artists debuted at least two new tracks, believed to be titled SËCRET and SCRËWED UP.

This was also their first duo performance with each other. A leaked snippet of the track Feel It also circulated on YouTube and other social platforms after the performance.

As of now, no official release date, title, or track list has been announced for the album.

Don Toliver is also preparing for the release of JACKBOYS 2, the follow-up to the 2019 Cactus Jack compilation. According to a Hot New Hip Hop article from May 10, 2025, a snippet featuring Toliver and Travis Scott surfaced online in May 2025, suggesting that the collab is going to be released soon. A formal release date for the project has not been announced.

Cactus Jack affiliates, including Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, and Chase B, are also expected to be part of the upcoming album. Travis Scott recently announced a merchandise collaboration with FC Barcelona.

