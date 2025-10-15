"2 GOATS linking up" - Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar performing as a surprise guest during Playboi Carti's concert in Los Angeles

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans when he joined Playboi Carti on stage for his concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 14, 2025. Carti is currently on his ongoing &quot;Antagonist Tour&quot; in support of his highly anticipated third studio album, Music, released in March 2025.Lamar was one of the many rappers featured on Carti's album. According to hip-hop X account Kurrco, the Humble rapper joined Carti on stage to perform the song Good Credits from the album.Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti's joint performance was met with varied reactions from fans on X, with one user writing:&quot;2 GOATS linking up.&quot;00 @jehzhsLINK@Kurrco 2 GOATS linking upSeveral fans shared similar sentiments, praising the two for performing together, which one user described as &quot;two dimensions colliding.&quot;!ANON! @Anon_liqLINK@Kurrco LA always gets the wildest shows. Rest of us just watching clips in pain😂Yah @YahhSirioLINK@Kurrco This tour is something insanely specialBalls @balls_nullLINK@Kurrco it's always hilarious to me, seeing kendrick and carti on the same stage, feels like two dimensions colliding 😭Fitzology @4itzologyLINK@Kurrco Hoped they did backdoor too I can’t even imagine a performance of mojo jojo I’d prolly die laughing watching that s**tOthers appreciated Lamar for his performance, saying the rapper was on a &quot;generational tour run.&quot;JETTZ CYN @JettzCYNLINK@Kurrco Kdot Bodied This Verse NGL😤🔥step correct @myjumpshotassLINK@Kurrco He perform sturdy as helllxcas🇲🇸 @Lucas509867971LINK@Kurrco Kendrick is on a generational tour runKendrick Lamar was featured on three songs in Playboi Carti's MusicPlayboi Carti's long-awaited album, titled Music, was a star-studded musical fest with features from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Future, Young Thug, and Lil Uzi Vert, among others. Lamar was reportedly featured in Backd00r, Good Credit, and Mojo Jojo.Playboi Carti's Music, previously titled I AM MUSIC, debuted atop the Billboard 200 following its release on March 14, 2025. This is Carti's first album since his 2020 project Whole Lotta Red.Following the album's release, fellow rapper Kanye West, professionally known as Ye, took to X to criticize Lamar for his involvement in Carti's album. In March 2025, Ye said while Lamar rapped well, he &quot;didn't need to hear him&quot; on Carti's album, writing:“I DON’T LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM.”Meanwhile, Playboi Carti is currently on his solo headlining tour. The rapper recently accompanied The Weeknd on the 2025 run of his &quot;After Hours til Dawn Tour&quot; between May and September 2025 in North America. On October 3, Carti commenced his headlining &quot;Antagonist Tour,&quot; kicking off the first show in Salt Lake City. The rapper is joined by Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Apollo Red, and Homixide Gang as the supporting acts. According to Billboard, Carti was previously scheduled to join the Opium family as part of the &quot;Antagonist Tour&quot; in 2023. However, the tour was postponed to 2024 and was ultimately canceled.Carti's North American tour is scheduled between October and December 2025, with stops in multiple cities, including Portland, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, Charlotte, and Nashville. The tour will conclude with the last show in the rapper's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on December 1, 2025.According to AZCentral, this is the reported setlist for Playboi Carti's opening show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.POP OUTPOP OUT (played again)OPM BABICRANKCOCAINE NOSEOVERLYCHARGE DEM H*ES A FEEK POPLIKE WEEZYGOOD CREDITHBACan You Stand the Rain (New Edition cover)Timeless (The Weeknd cover)WAKE UP F1LTHY (Live debut)Stop BreathingRockstar MadeALIVEFOMGJEVIL J0RDANR.I.PILoveUIHateU2024OLYMPIANFE!N (Travis Scott cover)TYPE S**T(Tour debut)Long Time (Intro)POP OUTMeanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is also currently on his record-breaking &quot;Grand National Tour.&quot; The tour began as a co-headlining tour with SZA. However, the Kill Bill singer ended her trek with a final show in Stockholm, Sweden, in August 2025. Lamar continued performing solo, taking the tour to Mexico and South America in September and October. He is scheduled to conclude the tour with a series of shows in Australia in December 2025.