"2025 just got emotional" - Netizens react to La Oreja de Van Gogh announcing their reunion tour with Amaia Montero kicking off in May

Pop band La Oreja de Van Gogh recently announced that it was going on a reunion tour days after revealing original vocalist Amaia Montero's return. On October 17, 2025, the band revealed its tour date on social media. The 16-stop tour is set to begin in Bilbao, Spain, on May 9, 2026, and wrap up with a final show in Pamplona on November 20, 2026.Fans can buy the tour tickets on the band's official website from 12 am on October 20, 2025. Here is the schedule for La Oreja de Van Gogh's upcoming tour, called &quot;Tantas cosas que contar.&quot;Bizkaia Arena BEC, Bilbao - May 9, 2026Movistar Arena, Madrid – May 28, 2026Movistar Arena, Madrid – May 29, 2026José Copete Stadium, Albacete – June 6, 2026Plaza de Toros, Murcia – June 13, 2026Live Sur Stadium, Seville – June 26, 2026Marenostrum Fuengirola Unicaja Stage, Fuengirola – June 27, 2026Gijón Life, Gijón – July, 10 2026Illunbe Donostia Arena, Donostia – July 31, 2026La Virgen del Mar, Santander – August 21, 2026Pingüinos Arena, Valladolid – August 27, 2026Roig Arena, Valencia – September 4, 2026Coliseum, A Coruña – September 11, 2026Príncipe Felipe Pavilion, Zaragoza – October 9, 2026Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona – November 6, 2026Navarra Arena, Pamplona – November 20, 2026Fans on X admitted to feeling &quot;emotional&quot; after hearing about La Oreja de Van Gogh's reunion tour, with one fan writing:&quot;2025 just got emotional, I can already hear half the crowd crying during Rosas.&quot;BIANCHINI @0xBianchiniLINK@PopBase 2025 just got emotional, I can already hear half the crowd crying during Rosas 😭Some fans wondered whether the band would release new music for the tour.Anetoryofthefederalrepublicof🇳🇬 @rotena10LINK@PopBase I can't wait to see if Amaia still remembers the lyrics after all these years or if she'll just hum along like the rest of us do 😂BIANCHINI @0xBianchiniLINK@PopBase Do we think they’ll release new music together, or is this just a nostalgia tour?Meanwhile, others said they were nostalgic to see Amaia Montero back with La Oreja de Van Gogh.Ediomo…👾 @Nu_el123LINK@PopBase The band that defined an era is back with the voice that started it all, this isn’t just a tour, it’s a collective flashback.Khiz @KhizXLLINK@PopBase La Oreja de Van Gogh back with Amaia Montero? 😳✨ May can’t come fast enough… nostalgia overload!!ANON! @Anon_liqLINK@PopBase The reunion tour with Amaia Montero is huge, fans are about to relive the classics in full force.Drop.eth🌉 @eth_2017LINK@PopBase That’s huge news, fans have been waiting years to see Amaia back with the band.However, fans of Leire Martínez, La Oreja de Van Gogh's second singer after Montero, seemed unhappy about the tour.luci ⸆⸉ ໑̣ 🧩 @lucixpradaLINK@PopBase we don't care. we are team leirealex 🎹🧚🏻‍♀️ | SALVAR JUDIT @moodisbrutalLINK@PopBase wdgaf about those frauds, leire betterBen 🌾 @LookAtBenLINK@PopBase We don’t care. We love you Leire! 💖Exploring Amaia Montero's reunion with La Oreja de Van GoghAmaia Montero, who co-founded La Oreja de Van Gogh in 1996, left in 2007 to focus on her solo career. In 2008, Leire Martínez replaced Montero and stayed on as the band's lead singer for nearly 17 years, announcing her leave in late 2024.According to Rolling Stone, La Oreja de Van Gogh said the band and the singer &quot;will go down different paths&quot; in a statement at the time, adding that the decision was made &quot;after much time of reflection and deep conversations.&quot;“After 17 marvelous years filled with music and emotions we’ll never forget, we’d like to announce that the professional journeys of Leire and La Oreja de Van Gogh will go down different paths.&quot;&quot;The decision has been hard to make, but it comes after much time of reflection and deep conversations, in which we have not managed to align our different ways of living the group. This concludes a fascinating time that we all will carry in our hearts and that has allowed us to enjoy the best profession in the world.”La Oreja de Van Gogh (with Leire Martínez) performing in Miami (Image via Getty)Fans speculated that Amaia Montero might reunite with the band after Martínez left. Montero's performance of the band's hit Rosas when she appeared as a guest at Karol G's Madrid show last year further fuelled the rumors.In April 2025, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, one of Montero's friends, seemingly confirmed her reunion with the band. The incident occurred while the actress gave an interview at the Talía Awards, where she said that Montero was &quot;excited&quot; and &quot;very grateful&quot; for fans' response when she appeared on Karol G's concert, adding:“She’s doing very well. She’s excited. She’s very cautious, but she’s very excited and very grateful for the love everyone has shown her. When she came out with Karol G, that was a wonderful thing. Spain showed her their love and they’re going to be into [Amaia’s return], right?”On October 15, La Oreja de Van Gogh announced that Amaia Montero was returning to the band in an official statement on their website. The band also said that Pablo Benegas, another founding member, was going on hiatus. The statement added that he &quot;will retire for a season in order to enjoy more time with his family and explore new professional challenges.&quot;