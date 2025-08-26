  • home icon
"We want a solo album" - Internet reacts to rumor of Madonna and Karol G set to release a collaboration

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 26, 2025 14:05 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Madonna at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (Image via Getty)

Pop culture X account @ThePopTingz recently posted about a rumored collaboration between Madonna and Karol G. Madonna's most recent project was her recent remix album Veronica Electronica, released on July 25, 2025, six years after her last full-length studio LP, Madame X (2019). Meanwhile, Karol G dropped her fifth album, Tropicoqueta, in June 2025.

On August 26, 2025, Pop Tingz posted about a possible collaboration between the two singers. However, the post did not include further details, and neither artist has addressed the rumor at the time of writing this article.

The rumored collaboration between Madonna and Karol G was met with diverse reactions from fans, with one fan asking Madonna for a solo album with no features or remixes.

"I have NOT waited 6 years for a new madonna record only for it to feature garbage. enough. we want a solo album. weve had enough garbage features and awful remixes, stick to the alleged confessions 2.0."
Several others shared similar views, adding that they would be disappointed if the rumor was true.

Others strongly emphasized that they did not want the collaboration.

Meanwhile, some fans seemed excited at the prospect of the two singers joining forces on a song, adding that their voices might work well together.

Madonna recently celebrated her 67th birthday

On August 18, 2025, Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday with a trip to Siena, Italy, joined by her boyfriend and children. The singer checked off a long-held wish from her bucket list as she finally experienced the historic Palio horse race (which occurs on July 2 and August 18 every year) on her birthday this year.

The Queen of Pop shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the celebration. The clips showed her and her children watching the race, mingling with locals, and celebrating the occasion with a Labubu cake that read, "Happy Birthday Madudu."

She captioned the post:

"My Dream for many years has been to watch the Palio horse race in Siena that takes place on my birthday, August 16, since 1482!! There are no words to describe The excitement , the suspense and the Pageantry!! A truly sacred ritual to witness thousands of people hushed to a silence before the race begins! The race itself is impossible to describe. Grazie Mille! Dreams do come true! Happy Birthday to me!!! Ciao Italia!"
On a musical front, the singer is currently working on the follow-up to her 2005 album, Confessions On A Dance Floor. She announced the project, tentatively titled Confessions 2, via a social media post on Valentine's Day this year, though no release date has been set.

An insider told Page Six that the singer has been "throwing herself into the studio" to work on the album. According to the report, dated August 23, 2025, the source stated that Madonna found Confessions 2 therapeutic, adding:

“She is throwing herself into the studio again, and it’s healing for her. She keeps calling this album medicine. She says the album is about ‘dancing through the pain’ and it has a story to it. The first ‘Confessions’ was about escape, but this one is about survival. She’s lived a lot since 2005, and this is therapy set to a beat.”
According to the source, the singer was reportedly disappointed by the low sales of Veronica Electronica, which she partly attributed to ageism. However, she was looking to reinvent herself with Confessions 2.

Veronica Electronica (2025) was named after Madonna's alter ego from her Ray of Light era, following the original album's release in 1998.

