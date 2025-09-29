"No one was listening anyway" - Internet reacts to Kid Cudi announcing his hiatus from music with a "goodbye for now song"

Kid Cudi recently announced his hiatus from music by dropping what he dubbed his &quot;goodbye for now song,&quot; titled Once. The 41-year-old rapper, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, took to X to announce the hiatus, adding a link to the song released on his Soundcloud account.He penned a goodbye note for fans on Soundcloud, writing that he was taking a break but wanted to leave fans with &quot;something special and from the heart.&quot; The rapper clarified that he would still appear on other artists' songs, but would be taking a break from solo music projects to &quot;step into the shadows and focus on my other dreams.&quot;&quot;This is a goodbye for now song. Its was produced by myself with my homie SebastiAn addin extra sauce here and there. Taking a break but wanted to leave u w something special and from the heart,&quot; he wrote.Cudi continued:&quot;Ull be hearing me featured on my friends albums but as far as me, I gotta step into the shadows and focus on my other dreams. Ima miss yall. But hopefully this song fills u up w joy, and motivates u to keep going. Love yall -ScottKid Cudi's temporary hiatus was met with mixed reactions from netizens on X, with one user writing:&quot;No one was listening anyway.&quot;Raven 🖤 @Raven4ymLINK@Kurrco no one was listening anywaySeveral netizens echoed similar sentiments, adding that the rapper did not need to announce his departure.Iom ✦ @MainopmLINK@Kurrco sold osamason numbers with his last album and decided shi not worth it 😭Thiiird👁️Channel @ThiiirdChannelLINK@Kurrco Don't need to announce the departurepeak content @stakkrlloLINK@Kurrco Literally no one gives a s**t except travisDANTE @HakaishinDanteLINK@Kurrco THANK GODHowever, others seemed upset by Kid Cudi's announcement, writing that they would miss his solo music and were willing to wait for him to come back.Flaily @Flaily55LINK@Kurrco aside from the losers who never listened to him and just focus on numbers, he was probably the most loved artist in the game. gonna be such a weird feeling to have no more solo music for a whilemilo 𓅓 @milowo__LINK@Kurrco WE WILL WAIT FOR THE GOATALI 💋🧛🏿‍♂️ @1Soul1337LINK@Kurrco the disrespect in the replies is insane you wouldn't do this if he still friends with Yefrostkut @frostkutLINK@Kurrco Bro steppin' into the shadows but leaving a light for us all.Kid Cudi hinted at wanting to explore other avenuesThis is not the first time Kid Cudi has hinted at taking a break from music to explore other avenues. On September 2, 2025, the rapper took to his X account to notify fans that he wanted to step back from music to &quot;focus on directing, more acting, painting, and fashion.&quot;According to Rap-Up, this announcement came after the rapper dropped his 11th album, Free, in August 2025, marking his final project with Republic Records. The rapper tweeted that he named the latest project Free to welcome &quot;a new chapter and being independent,” writing:“I just wanna say thank you to all my fans for supporting Free, spreading the word, and sending love! I'm so grateful I have y'all in my corner. Free was my last album on a major label (which is part of the reason I called the album Free), and now I'm lookin’ forward to a new chapter and being independent. Im so proud of this album and the reception it recieved. So many people hit me and my friends about how much they loved it.”Kid Cudi performing at Sziget Festival 2025 (Image via Getty)Kid Cudi also notified fans that the short film for his song Mr. Miracle, starring LaKeith Stanfield, was premiering soon. The film, which Cudi directed, premiered on September 19, 2025.&quot;And this last 2 weeks has been really special for me. When u take chances and see people feel u and take the ride w u, its a beautiful thing. Please keep runnin it up, tellin ur friends, I got a new short film I directed myself for Mr Miracle droppin in a matter of weeks that ur gonna f**kin love. I LOVE YALL MAN!!! All day everyday!&quot; he wrote on X.In a follow-up tweet, Kid Cudi added that he was stepping back from music for a while to focus on other passions. However, he promised that his return would be anything but boring.The Chosen One @KiDCuDiLINKI think ima officially take a step back for awhile from droppin albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure. Its gonna be awhile til yall hear another album from me, but I promise when I do come again, it wont be boring 😌🙏🏾❤️‍🔥😎In other news, Kid Cudi released his memoir, Cudi: The Memoir, on August 5, 2025. According to Billboard, publisher Simon &amp; Schuster described the memoir as &quot;a story of survival—through depression, addiction, isolation, and doubt.&quot;