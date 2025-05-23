"3 more to go" – Fans react as ARMYs bark at Jin during the 'Hi Seokjin' fanmeet in New York, making him the 4th BTS member to experience it

On May 22, 2025, BTS's Jin hosted a fan meet called Hi Seokjin, where the BTS member interacted with his fans and high-fived 1,000 of them. During the event, he was also greeted by barks from ARMYs, making him the fourth BTS member to experience it.

During the event, when the fans began barking at Jin, he was a bit confused at first, but soon acknowledged the greeting with a small salute.

Fans have previously greeted SUGA, Jungkook, and j-hope during their performances with intense barking, which the members have taken in good humour. SUGA even remarked during the D-Day concert at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, asking if they (ARMY) had been trained or something?

For those unversed, barking at one's favourite idol is the latest trend among American K-pop fans. The origin of this trend is unclear, but according to an article in Uproxx magazine, it is speculated to be a form of showing support or a quirky replacement for fan chants. Fans took to the internet to express their opinions about the latest BTS member to be greeted this way.

One fan jokingly remarked that only 3 more members are left to experience it.

"3 more to go," commented a fan on X.

Fan discussions continued on X, where they talked about his reaction and speculated whether he was aware of the trend or how he might respond once he understood it.

"He has no idea what’s happening or why but it did make him so cutely shy," commented another fan.

"IT'S POLICY AT THIS POINT!!! IF A MEMBER COMES TO NY, WE ARE BARKING AT THEM, NO THEY DON'T GET A WARNING!" exclaimed another fan.

"He was already in the military when this barking routine started. So, yeah... not surprising he didn't have a clue... So curious of what his reaction will be once he figures out what it is...," remarked a fan on X.

More fan reactions on X speculated whether other members had talked to him about it and how he should embrace this trend.

"He is part of the club now, he saluted army, he respects the game," wrote a fan on X.

"He's like I know this one already (yoongi and hobi must've talked about it in the gc) you can't surprise me. our guys gotta come up with something different for his tour," a fan reacted.

"He should prepare for the barking at his tour ahahah ask yoongi jk and hobi about it . They have embraced it already and enjoy it," added a fan on X.

More about Jin's solo album, Echo

The BTS member released his second solo EP, Echo, on May 16, 2025. The album consists of seven tracks, including the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me. It also features former Iz*One member Yena on the track, Loser.

In an interview with USA Today published on May 16, 2025, Jin shared that the album dives into the themes of connection and love. He further stated that:

"The definition of love can be different for the different tracks in this album. I think love comes in many forms. It could be love between lovers (or) between family members ... Friendship can be another form of love. So I wanted to touch on these multiple aspects of love."

He also shared that the track, Nothing Without Your Love is special as it highlights the love he feels for his fans while performing. He added:

"I think there are all these different types of love, and love is such a comprehensive term that really embodies all of these facets. So this is truly an album that is full of love."

In other news, Jin is gearing up to launch his debut solo concert tour #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, beginning on June 28, 2025, at Goyang, South Korea, and wrapping up in Amsterdam on August 10, 2025.

