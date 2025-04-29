"A certain bitter fanbase told me she was over?": Internet reacts as Alligator Bites Never Heal becomes Doechii's first top 10 album on Billboard 200

Fans online have congratulated Doechii after her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, became her first album to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Originally released on August 30, 2024, the record broke into the top ten over seven months after being dropped by the Grammy-winning songstress.

Alligator Bites Never Heal was released through Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records and features a guest appearance from rapper Kuntfetish. The mixtape was supported by hit singles like Nissan Altima, Boom Bap, and Denial Is A River.

Alligator Bites Never Heal also won Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, with Doechii bagging a nomination for Best New Artist. Furthermore, the track Nissan Altima was nominated for Best Rap Performance.

According to Billboard on April 27, 2025, the mixtape jumped from 24th position the previous week to 10th on the May 3-dated list. The full chart is slated to be released on the website on Tuesday, April 29.

Netizens have waxed lyrical about the album and Doechii after the news went viral. Among them, X user @ctrllyourself critiqued fanbases that had allegedly claimed that Doechii was facing a downfall.

"But a certain bitter fanbase told me she was over?" claimed the X user.

"So very much deserved, did that with just a mixtape. Her debut album will SMASH!" raved another.

"She really won in the long run while everyone was clowning her first week numbers," claimed one X user.

"First top 10 and it won a Grammy. yall keep telling on yourselves," penned another.

Some users, meanwhile, critiqued the Grammy-winning rapper.

"If it was this good, why it didnt do this well the last 7 months? Or the bits started kicking in," argued a user on X.

"I think it's mostly because album sells are in the decline rn , like how many albums did most of the top 10 sell vs. months ago," another chimed in.

"'She won in the long run' but only got a top 10 with 30k sales? She couldn't get a top 10 when the competition was high. For over 7 months it's been selling nothing more than 30k and y'all think it's a win?" claimed a netizen.

Some of the other reactions on X are as follows:

"Where is @Akademiks now mmmm !! Been silent since Doechii numbers been going up. He even said KDot won’t have another smash hit for the streets but had multiple. Ak can’t be trust on data analytics forecast cos he compromised," one user wrote.

"Imagine needing a deluxe edition, music video, grammy, billboard women in music award, cosmo cover, fashion week, tik tok, industry payola, massive radio, & multiple celebrity co-signs— all to barely crack the top 10," commented another.

"When are y’all going to admit that she’s getting that payola push cus when tf did she drop an album she didn’t so since when tf does a mixtape get all this recognition for doing the bare minimum i’m so sick of these non-talented etches that can’t find their own sound or style," a netizen wrote.

As per Billboard, the chart is created based on "multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units." The numbers are compiled by Luminate and are composed of track equivalent albums (TEA), streaming equivalent albums (SEA), and album sales.

Doechii made history as the third woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys

Doechii at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

On February 2, 2025, Doechii made history by becoming only the third woman ever to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album. The two women who preceded the Florida songstress are Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. Doechii was visibly emotional as she was presented the award by Cardi herself at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

As reported by Elle on February 3, the songstress paid tribute to the past two winners in her speech, saying:

“This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won... three women have won. Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii. I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get. I have to thank God."

She went on to thank her mother, recording label, sound engineer, fans, and hip-hop as a genre. Doechii ended her speech by imploring all aspiring girls of color to take her example and pursue their dreams, further telling them not to get bogged down by stereotypes being imposed by society. The rapper stated:

"I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there, that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible... Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you, to tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark, or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic, or you’re too loud.”

Just a few hours after her Grammy win, Doechii released a new song titled Nosebleeds, celebrating the 26-year-old's landmark moment and her rise in the music industry.

