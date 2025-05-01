"A true role model" - Fans react as TXT's Yeonjun expresses his views against the use of AI in a recent Weverse Live

Yeonjun of TXT shared his candid views on the usage of AI in Weverse Live. On April 30, 2025, Yeonjun, along with bandmate Soobin, interacted with fans on a Weverse Live.

Ad

During the live stream, Soobin talked about using ChatGPT and asked fans whether they use it or not. He then went on to say that he uses it like he is "raising a pet" and thinks it is cute.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Soobin then turned to Yeonjun and asked him whether he had ever used it, to which his bandmate replied that he had never used it and preferred to stay away from it as long as he could. Soobin then curiously asked him why he doesn't want to rely on AI.

Yeonjun pensively replied as translated by an X account @translatingTXT;

"how do i put this…everyone has different opinions but me personally…there are some things that are beautiful because they’re created by humans, right?

Ad

He further emphasised that he does not want to use it as it does not align with his artistic values. He further stated, as translated by the same account.

"like drawing, dancing or singing…i don’t want to rely on it for things like that as someone who is doing something creative."

But he eventually went on to say that he does not mean it is a bad thing in general, as the world is evolving, but he surely is curious about it.

Ad

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about TXT members' views on AI. One fan remarked that the singer is a role model who has thoughtfully addressed AI in creative fields.

"Yeonjun always proves that the “4th Gen It Boy” title goes beyond looks and talent. He challenges gender norms, speaks against hate, supports communities, and now thoughtfully addresses ai in creative fields. That’s what impact as a true role model means," commented a fan on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments continued on X, where fans supported the singer and his views on the usage of AI.

"Him standing out about this is so amazing actually and hes 100% correct," remarked another fan.

"same thoughts! AI can be a useful tool for other things but not a replacement for human creativity...we are stanning the right group moas," reacted a fan on X.

Ad

"watching this again and i wanna add that art is not just something beautiful to look out or something that sounds good or pretty words... artist put their heart and soul into their work, their feelings, they work so hard to make something unique," a fan added.

More comments surfaced where fans praised the TXT member and called him "real" for emphasising not using AI for creative work.

Ad

"and ladies and gentlemen this is why i love this lil guy," commented another fan.

"he’s so real for that," added a fan on X.

"yes emphasis on "creative" as someone from that industry pls choose your skills and be proud of your talent," a fan wrote.

More about TXT's Yeonjun and solo work

Ad

Yeonjun debuted as a member of the boy band TXT under BIG HIT Entertainment in March 2019. The singer was the first member of the group to be revealed in the introductory video posted on the label's official YouTube channel.

He made his acting debut in 2021 with a cameo in JTBC's Live On As Kim Jin-woo. He also participated in the 2021 Fall/Winter New York Fashion Week as a model for the brand UL: KIN. Yeonjun was also featured on ENHYPEN's first studio album Dimension: Dilemma, released in October 2021.

Ad

The TXT member was also featured on American singer Salem Ilese's single, PS5 along with Taehyun and Alan Walker. He released his debut single, Ggum, in September 2024.

In other news, Yeonjun and his bandmates are all set to release their new digital single, Love Language, on May 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More