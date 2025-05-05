aespa's Ningning expresses frustration after the group's upcoming music video was leaked online

On May 5, 2025, aespa's Ningning expressed her disappointment after a clip of the group's unreleased music video was leaked online. The video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) before quickly spreading to other platforms like Weibo. It appeared to be secretly filmed during the shoot for their next comeback.

The video reportedly featured Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning performing choreography in a desert-like setting, as per the media outlet Koreaboo. They seemingly wore fur-lined jackets, crop tops, and bold streetwear. The clip also revealed background dancers and parts of the location. It caused widespread buzz across the fandom.

Following the incident, Ningning used the fan platform Bubble to react to the leak. Though her tone remained light-hearted, fans sensed her frustration. She noted how she had tried hard to keep things under wraps and was upset that the surprise had been spoiled. She wrote:

"Oh my... I saw a report about yesterday's filming. Lol. I failed.. i tried to hide it!!!!! Thats not all. You shouldn't look at it that way. The person who uploaded it was bad."

Although SM Entertainment reportedly removed the video for copyright reasons, it had already gone viral by the time it was taken down.

Ningning called the person who shared the video "bad." She added that she wanted fans to enjoy the music video as a complete visual experience, not through low-quality, unauthorized footage. Her messages suggested that a lot of work had gone into this project and that she was saddened by how it was prematurely revealed.

More on the leaked aespa music video and recent activities

The video clip, though brief, gave away significant parts of the music video's concept and aesthetics. Fans noticed aespa's signature intensity in the powerful choreography. Winter was seen taking center stage, flanked by Giselle and Ningning, while Karina stood just behind them.

Giselle's red hair and the group's bold outfits stood out, matching the desert-like backdrop that hinted at a gritty theme. The faint sound of music in the clip, while not clear enough to identify the song, further raised anticipation for their comeback.

This upcoming release marks aespa's first official comeback since their October 2024 single Whiplash. This makes it a highly anticipated moment for MYs (aespa's fandom). The group recently wrapped up its SYNK: PARALLEL LINE world tour in March 2025. They also had sold-out encore concerts in Seoul.

Several stars like BTS' Jungkook, TWICE's Jihyo, G-Dragon, and actress Kim Ji-won were spotted in attendance.

This comes following aespa's 2024 studio album Armageddon and the viral success of its lead single, Supernova. The song topped the Circle Digital Chart for eleven weeks.

In October 2024, they returned with the EP Whiplash. It earned their first top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 and further showcased their international appeal.

