"All they can do is gossip like cold-blooded b*tches" - Tokyo Toni slams 50 Cent for his beef with women 

Tokyo Toni has fired shots at rapper 50 Cent in her latest live on Instagram, criticizing him for his alleged beef with women. Toni also spoke negatively about the rapper's upbringing, claiming it explains why he turned out the way he did.

In an Instagram Live conducted on August 8, Tokyo Toni fired shots at 50 Cent for gossiping about women and being "emasculated." She said:

"It's amazing how they do 50 cent. It's so petty to be a grown a** man that sh*t is sad as f*ck. These men are so emasculated, they see what time that we are in in this world, and all they can do is gossip like cold-blooded b*tches. This man worried about everybody's life, but his was f*cked up. No mother ... No father. What did you expect?"

Further, Toni added that Cent has not experienced what it is like to be loved. The rapper has yet to respond to Toni's comments. In other news, Cent has been involved in other legal disputes, including one with Ryan Kavanaugh over an upcoming horror-thriller, Skill House.

The lawsuit, first filed in April, saw Cent accusing the film's production company of falsely promoting it as a 50 Cent film. The rapper claimed there was no official contract in place between him and the team. Furthermore, he claimed that he has not been paid for his work either.

While he has not responded to Tokyo Toni's comments yet, Cent is known for hitting back at those who make comments about him.

Tokyo Toni comments on Nicki Minaj and SZA's beef on X

Last month, Nicki Minaj and SZA were briefly involved in a feud on X. During that time, Tokyo Toni defended Minaj on an Instagram Live, while asking SZA to mind her own business. She said on July 16:

"B***hes bullying you, boo? B***hes tryna get all up in your business. SZA, why'd you do that. [...] why'd you get in that business, girl? Mind your business, slim."

Tokyo Toni also took shots at SZA by creating a new name for her, calling her a "Serious Zoo Animal." Following her live stream, many alluded to a 2024 instance when she had blasted Nicki Minaj, claiming that she and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion ran their streams for attention.

Apart from her recent rant against 50 Cent and her comments on Nicki Minaj and SZA, Tokyo Toni also criticized Halle Berry on Instagram over her dispute with her former partner, DDG.

She commented on a post on the platform, which put forward comments DDG made about having a child in a clinic if he can still do so when he is 29. This came in the context of DDG's ongoing custody battle with Halle Berry over their only son, Halo. In one of the posts by The Neighborhood Talk, which highlighted DDG's desire to have a child in a clinic, Tokyo Toni wrote:

"FACTS. MERMAIDS ARE EVIL. HIDE THE KNIFES [sic]."

Meanwhile, Toni has also been in the spotlight for her relationship with her daughter, socialite Blac Chyna, and her comments on the Kardashians. She is a regular on Instagram and has conducted multiple lives, where she shared her thoughts on the latest happenings in the world of celebrities.

