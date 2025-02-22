"All of them crashed out"— Internet reacts after Drake allegedly sent Melyssa Ford flowers on the Joe Budden podcast

Canadian rapper Drake once again sparked online discussions after reportedly sending flowers to Canadian actress Melyssa Ford during an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast on February 21.

This follows his mention of Ford in his latest track, Gimme A Hug, from the collaborative album $ome $*xy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor, released on February 14, 2025. The song includes the line:

"Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-s*cker."

During the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Ford received a surprise flower delivery, prompting curiosity from her co-hosts. When asked about it, she said she did not know who sent it.

However, speculation quickly spread online, with many fans believing Drake was behind it. One netizen on X wrote:

"All of them crashed out and she didn't lmfao that says a lot."

Social media was soon flooded with reactions as fans shared their thoughts.

"We all know she'd rather be with Drake," another user wrote.

"Drake owns this podcast man. They stopped a whole broadcast because of him, the motion from this corpse needs to be studied," X user remarked.

Fans speculated about Melyssa Ford's stance in the situation. Some suggested she favors Drake, while others pointed out his influence on the podcast's dynamic.

"No one knows if it was Drake. A lot of fans know their location too, isn't exactly secret," a user noted.

"Drake is hilarious for this I'm crying," a user commented.

"Trying hard to divide and conquer," another user wrote.

Melyssa Ford responds to Drake's mention

During an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast on February 20, Melyssa Ford addressed Drizzy's reference, stating:

"I'm still processing. I mean, it's great. It's awesome. I mean, it's not the first time, though. It's not even the second, it's not even the third. But thank you. I don't know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man's mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that."

The podcast panel was stunned by both the gesture and its timing, as Drake seemed to have chosen the perfect moment to deliver his subtle message. "How the f*ck they get the address?" one of the hosts questioned, as confusion filled the room. Footage from The Joe Budden Podcast, released on Friday, captured the panel's reaction to Drake's unexpected gesture.

At first, the source of the delivery was unclear, but the accompanying card confirmed it. The note referenced Drake's new song, Gimme A Hug, in which he calls Melyssa Ford a "legend from the 6."

Joe Budden could hardly believe it. And just to remove any doubt, Drake also sent Canada Dry—making his message crystal clear. The crew burst into laughter as they pieced it all together, as stated by Hotnewhiphop.

Joe Budden, who has been feuding with Drake for years, appeared to make light of the situation during the episode, as reported by Hotnewhiphop on February 19. Budden claimed that he was happy to see Melyssa get her flowers.

As speculation mounted, Melyssa Ford later addressed the reactions to her demeanor.

"What was I supposed to do? Some people were like, 'What the f**k is with this muted reaction?' And I'm like, what would you want me to do, jump up and down like, 'Oh my god, he mentioned my name?' No, when have I ever been that person?" she explained.

Despite the attention, she maintained a neutral stance, neither condemning nor celebrating Drake's mention.

In other news, Drake is set to headline all three nights of London's Wireless Festival from July 11 to 13, 2025, marking his first full UK performance in six years, as reported by The Sun.

