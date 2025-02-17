"He’ll beat Joe Budden up bro” — DJ Ghost reacts to Drake's "Gimme A Hug"

Popular hip-hop commentator DJ Ghost has weighed in on Drake's latest track, Gimme A Hug, offering his reaction to the song and its supposed message.

On February 16, 2025, Belgian-born DJ Ghost posted a reaction video on his YouTube account. The video, which is approximately 22 minutes long, discusses the Canadian rapper's latest track, Gimme A Hug.

During his reaction, DJ Ghost suggested that the Canadian rapper would physically overpower American broadcaster and rapper Joe Budden —

"Hey, hey, Drake got his blood on this shirt — that's how close, damn. How long is this feud going to be going on? 'Cause I promise you, I don't care how soft y'all say Drake is, he'll beat Joe Budden up, bro. I am not even lying, squad," Ghost said.

This comment followed the release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a collaborative studio album by the Canadian rapper and PARTYNEXTDOOR. The album, featuring 21 tracks, was officially released on February 14, 2025.

DJ Ghost weighs in on Drake's new song Gimme A Hug

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, DJ Ghost uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled "Drake' Gimme A Hug' REACTION," analysing the Canadian rapper's latest song in detail.

During the reaction, DJ Ghost subtly suggested that Drake would defeat rapper Joe Budden in a confrontation. However, he did not explicitly explain why he mentioned Budden.

It is likely due to their long-standing public disagreements and criticisms, which Budden frequently discusses on The Joe Budden Podcast when referencing Drake.

The verse that prompted DJ Ghost's remarks is:

"Thousand n*ggas rappin' murder sh*t and like ten n*ggas that'll really do it / Savage, you the only n*gga checkin' on me when we really in some sh*t, brother / Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker," Drizzy rapped.

After hearing this verse, DJ Ghost described it as a "straight headshot." He further alleged that the last time he had heard about Joe Budden was during an incident where Budden was supposedly acting as a delivery boy without clothes.

DJ Ghost referenced Drizzy's final line in the verse and commented —

"This is straight to the headshot, bro, this thing... Who y'all got? Who y'all got, bro? 'Cause the last thing I heard, Joe was n*ked at somebody's door talking about he was ordering a pizza or something. I was like, damn, he's a n*ked delivery boy. Shout out to Joe Budden," DJ said.

At the beginning of the reaction video, DJ Ghost discussed the release of Drake's entire album on Valentine's Day. He admitted that he was unaware of the album's release date and hoped it would be well-received.

He also mentioned that he decided to react to Gimme A Hug because online users suggested that it was a standout track —

"I hope this album is dope, I will keep 100 real with you all, they (netizen) told me you gotta have to this Gimme A Hug, they said Gimme A Hug is the one, I said yeah we have to check that on," DJ added.

The album, which has a runtime of 73 minutes, features 21 tracks — SMALL TOWN FAME, GIMME A HUG, BRIAN STEEL, GLORIOUS, GREEDY, PIMMIE'S DILEMMA, RAINING IN HOUSTON, MEET YOUR PADRE, SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN, CRYING IN CHANEL, CN TOWER, MOTH BALLS, DIE TRYING, SOMEBODY LOVES ME, SOMETHING ABOUT YOU, LASERS, WHEN HE'S GONE, CELIBACY, DEEPER, OMW, and NOKIA.

As of now, neither Drake nor Joe Budden has responded to DJ Ghost's reaction.

