"Kendrick would never!!!" — Internet reacts to Drake helping a fan propose at his concert, sponsoring couple's honeymoon

Drake made headlines on Sunday, February 16, at his Sydney show after helping a fan propose to his girlfriend. When the concertgoer got down on one knee with a diamond ring, the Canadian rapper asked the organizers to display the moment on the big screen so the entire stadium could witness it.

As the woman finally accepted the marriage proposal and the crowd cheered, Drake congratulated the couple and said:

“Put the ring on her, man. Put that ring on her, man, you can kiss later. Maybe a long time ago we had somebody get married at one of our gigs, it’s been years, it’s been years.”

As the couple was seen embracing, a delighted Drizzy turned to them and surprised them with gifts. Not only did he sponsor their honeymoon, but he also gave them $25,000.

“Listen, from me to you, from me to you, we're sending you on a honeymoon wherever you want to go in the world, and I'm gonna give 25k... Congratulations, congratulations,” Drizzy stated.

A third concertgoer named Sarah 018 on TikTok shared the video that has since circulated across social media. In light of this viral moment, the internet has been responding in various ways. For example, an X user @cmmtvnyc commented on hip-hop content creator @realalmightee’s post sharing the viral clip.

“Kendrick would never!!! Drake Always Will!!!” the user wrote.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform:

“Noted. Propose at Drakes concert,” a person wrote.

“How can anyone dislike this guy???” one person wrote.

“Bruh, he changed that young couple’s life,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in:

“That was very nice of him,” another netizen wrote.

“Ima have to go to the next concert cause the way he stays giving aways bags, money and trips is crazy,” a fan wrote.

“Ayo I might just do a fake proposal at one of these Drake shows for a quick band coz goddamn,” wrote another.

Exploring Drake’s other recent giveaway

On February 12, Drake was performing at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena when a pregnant fan named Sally Soumaya asked him to assist her with her gender reveal. She and her friend held up a sign that read, “Do my gender reveal.”

Seeing this, Drizzy obliged the fan’s request and told the crowd, “This girl has a sign right here that says: "Do my gender reveal.’” He then received a piece of paper with the baby’s gender. Calling it “life-changing,” he asked the audience, “Oh, what do we think it is?”

Drizzy congratulated the mother-to-be and thanked her for including him in the announcement.

“It says right here that it indicates that the fetus is a mini Drake,” the God’s Plan hitmaker shared hinting that the woman was going to have a baby boy.

Later, the artist announced a giveaway of 50,000 AUD as a gift for Sally Soumaya. The woman shared the video on TikTok the following day.

“I will never recover from this! Drake does my baby's gender reveal,” she wrote in the caption.

During the same show, Champagne Papi treated his entourage and invited backstage guests to a Nando’s feast worth $2,651 per person. He and his crew have previously dined at Australia’s five-star restaurants, including Nobu and Maison Batard in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

On February 5, the rapper also gave away $40,000 each to two lucky fans at his Perth show. Drizzy is currently on his Down Under or Australia-New Zealand leg of the ongoing Anita Max Wynn Tour.

