"Staying silent is the best thing to do"— Netizens react to Drake declaring "I never died" as he alters 'Knife Talk' lyrics during Melbourne show

Rapper Drake recently made a subtle change to the lyrics of his Certified Lover Boy track Knife Talk, indicating that he is still alive and well. On February 9, during a concert in Melbourne, Australia, he rapped while performing Knife Talk:

“Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died."

The song's original lyrics were:

"Beef is live, spoiler alert, this ni*ga dies."

This change came after Kendrick Lamar performed his diss song Not Like Us during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 9. During the show, Lamar further teased Drizzy and referenced his lawsuit against Universal Music Groups. Drizzy had sued UMG for defamation due to Lamar's Not Like Us.

Once the clip of the lyric change surfaced, it garnered mixed reactions from netizens on social media. Many took to @nfr_podcast’s February 11 video to express their thoughts. One X user commented:

“Just staying silent is the best thing to do. If you have to *say* you haven't died, it just makes it seem like you died.”

Others shared similar opinions, with one commenter suggesting that Drizzy couldn’t take the loss, while another said that his response was futile.

“Can't say you still beefin WHILE SUING OVER A DISS TRACK. Anybody co-signing this is a f*cking GOOFY,” said one user.

“He still milking the beef? smh some people don't know how to take an L gracefully,” said another X user.

“Let him scream at his fans we dancing on his grave over here lol,” sarcastically wrote another one.

Meanwhile, many supported the Toronto rapper, with one claiming that he is better than Lamar.

“Watch people call him corny now,” wrote one, supporting him.

“Drake will always be better than Kendrick,” claimed one Drizzy fan.

“Here we go. Beef refreshed. New season coming,” one said excitedly.

Drake seemingly fires back at Lamar during his recent Australia show

Drizzy seemingly threw shade at Lamar (Image via Getty)

Drake's 16-date tour of Australia began earlier this week in Perth and will continue through Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane before ending on March 16 in Auckland, New Zealand. During his Sunday show, he indirectly addressed Lamar, suggesting that their beef was still alive.

His performance followed Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show, where he performed Not Like Us. The crowd joined in as Lamar rapped, "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-Minor," seemingly directed at Drake.

For the unphased, Not Like Us was the last song in the months-long rap feud between Kendrick and Drake. In the song, Lamar accused Drizzy of being a p*dophile. He also alleged that the Toronto rapper is attracted to young women.

Lamar rapped in the song:

"Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young, You better not ever go to cell block one, To any bi*ch that talk to him and layin’ love, Just make sure you hide your little sister from ’em."

After the release of Not Like Us and just before Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, Drake's legal team issued a statement condemning UMG's alleged involvement in promoting and distributing false and defamatory claims about him. His lawyer said:

“UMG wants to paint itself as a defender of artistic freedom, calling its actions ‘entertainment.’ But there’s nothing entertaining about p*dophilia or child abuse in real life."

They continued:

“We are confident that the evidence we will ultimately present at trial—including information we’ve already learned and continue to receive since filing the lawsuit—will expose UMG’s gross prioritization of its own corporate profits and executive bonuses over its exclusively signed artists’ well-being and the truth.”

As of now, Lamar has yet to respond to Drizzy's latest remarks.

