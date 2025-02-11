"Why they mourning?" — Internet reacts to Drake's DJs paying tribute to him by playing Whitney Houston song during his Melbourne pre-show

Drake's DJs, who are accompanying him on "The Anita Max Win Tour" across Australia and New Zealand, reportedly paid tribute to him by performing Whitney Houston's hit I Will Always Love You ahead of the rapper's show in Melbourne on February 9.

For context, Kendrick Lamar was set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on the same day. Before the show, there were rumors that he would perform his Drake diss track Not Like Us, which he ultimately included as the penultimate song in his 13-minute set.

During Drake's concert in Melbourne that same day, the pre-show DJs appeared on stage to show their support for the rapper in light of Lamar's upcoming Super Bowl performance. They asked everyone in the crowd to turn on their phone flashlights for the tribute before playing Houston's iconic 1992 hit.

"Look around right now, ladies and gentlemen. Through all the hate, through all the controversy, I want Drake to understand that we f**king love him and we're here to support him and we gonna love him no matter what. We gonna sing and I want the whole building to hear you," the DJ said.

The clip showcasing the support drew amusing reactions on social media. Some joked that the act resembled mourning, with one person tweeting:

"Why they mourning?"

Many appeared to share this sentiment, mocking the Canadian rapper on social media:

"They treating drake like a make a wish kid lmao…never thought i’d see the day," one person tweeted.

"I don't know why this kinda makes me laugh, and feel sorry and pathetic for him," another person added.

"N***a started the battle, then lost the battle and sued, now want sympathy all of a sudden? Boi if you don't get yo sawft a** on somewhere," someone else commented.

"Sounds like they about to start a damn funeral look man it’s not that serious just make another hit like you normally do and let’s move on," another user wrote.

However, some stood in support of Drizzy, arguing that the Canadian rapper didn't deserve the hate he received.

"This is dope drake ain’t perfect but the hate is way out of control every one teaming up on one day. I predict a generational run from drake," one user commented.

"Ya’ll should leave that man alone. Loosing a beef shouldn’t be the end of the world. The truth is that he cooked with that concert, that sh*t was lit asf," another person added.

"This n***a need hugs through his performances but all jokes aside it’s gotta be tough to be on the receiving side of all that hatred and on that I sympathize," someone else wrote.

Drake will conclude his tour on March 16

While Kendrick Lamar drew attention in the US with five Grammy wins for Not Like Us and a Super Bowl halftime performance, Drake was on the other side of the world, touring in Australia and New Zealand. The Canadian rapper's "The Anita Max Win Tour," which began on February 4, will take him to Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.

The 6 God's setlist reportedly features over 40 songs, reflecting his extensive rap career, which includes Take Care and Certified Lover Boy. He also made live debuts of tracks like No Face and Circadian Rhythm.

In other news, Drake has not yet publicly commented on Lamar's Grammy wins or his Super Bowl performance. However, fans speculated that he hinted at the rivalry during his recent show in Australia after the Super Bowl.

During his performance of Knife Play at the Melbourne show on February 9, the Canadian rapper modified a lyric to seemingly reassure fans he was still alive, rapping:

“Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died."

At the Super Bowl, Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us and referenced Drizzy's impending lawsuit against UMG.

The Anita Max Win Tour will conclude on March 16 with the last show in Auckland, New Zealand.

