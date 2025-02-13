“That kid is gonna be legendary”- Internet in a frenzy over Drake calling fan’s unborn baby “mini-Drake” during gender reveal

On Wednesday night, February 12, Canadian rapper Drake's interaction with a pregnant fan, Sally Soumaya, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, drew praises from the netizens. The 38-year-old God's Plan rapper announced to give Soumaya a $50,000 AUD ($33,000 USD) gift after disclosing the gender of her unborn kid.

Sally posted the video on TikTok in which Drizzy was seen revealing the gender. The first shot of the video featured Sally and her friend holding a placard in front of the venue that stated:

“Do my gender reveal.”

The rapper participated in the surprise, and before making the revelation, he teased the crowd. After that, he revealed that Sally was expecting a boy.

“This is life-changing. Oh, what do we think it is? It says right here that it indicates that the fetus is a mini Drake..... Sally’s having a boy and Sally’s getting $50,000 AUD ($33,000 USD) from me,” he said.

Once the video was uploaded on X by @realalmightee on February 12, the post was met with appreciation from the followers with many suggesting that the kid is going to be legendary.

“That kid is gonna be legendary as soon as he touches down at school lmao,” wrote one user.

Others also wrote similar things. One said that Drizzy blessed her son, while another one said that he is the "Greatest of All Times."

“50k AUD so about 32k usd. Drake just blessed her and her son,” wrote another one.

“Had to watch twice.... God bless him,” said another one.

Additionally, other netizens also echoed the sentiment. One said that he was a beautiful human being, while another said that his people needed him.

“Beautiful human being,” stated one user.

“Gods Plan. Drake is what the people need,” claimed another person.

"The chemistry he has with his fans in unmatched,” said another user.

Drake revealed the gender of a fan's unborn kid and offered her a sum of money

Drizzy's Australia tour will end on March 16 (Image via Getty Images)

This week, Canadian artist Drake gave concertgoer Sally Soumaya extra attention on stage on Wednesday night at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena. Drizzy partook in her gender reveal announcement as Sally passed a piece of paper with the baby's gender on it. He opened the paper and announced that the expectant mother will be giving birth to a boy.

The musician also disclosed that he would be providing the new mother with a significant financial advantage. Uploading the same TikTok video and captioning it, Sally revealed that the experience would live long in her memory. She wrote:

“I will never recover from this! Drake does my baby's gender reveal.”

Meanwhile, Drake further made headlines on February 9. When playing in Melbourne, he subtly altered the lyrics of his Certified Lover Boy song Knife Talk, implying that he was still alive and well, and his beef with Kendrick Lamar was still on. During the Knife Talk performance, he sang:

“Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died."

The song's original lyrics state:

"Beef is live, spoiler alert, this ni*ga dies."

This happened after Kendrick Lamar performed his song Not Like Us during the February 9 Super Bowl Halftime Show. For the unversed, Lamar's song Not Like Us was the reason behind Drizzy's defamation lawsuit against UMG, where the latter claimed that UMG promoted Lamar's diss song against him as part of a plot to harm his reputation.

On the other hand, Drake's Australian tour, called the Anita Max Win Tour, kicked off on February 4 in Perth and will culminate in Aukland on March 16.

