Bayley shows off new Valentine's Day-inspired look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bayley showed off her Valentine's Day-inspired look on social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The veteran transferred from the blue brand to RAW last month after failing to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton.

The Role Model took to her Instagram story today today to show off a new hairstyle on Valentine's Day. The 35-year-old incorporated little hearts in her latest hairstyle.

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

The former leader of Damage CTRL showed off a new hairstyle ahead of SmackDown. [Image credit: Screenshot of Bayley's Instagram story]

The former champion defeated Lyra Valkyria this past Monday night on RAW to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE on March 1. She will also be competing in a Fatal Four-Way match against Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade tomorrow at NXT Vengeance Day.

Vince Russo reacts to Bayley's victory on WWE RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not happy to see Bayley pin Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria this past Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo complained about the company's decision to give Valkyria a clean loss. The veteran noted that the 28-year-old has not yet defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship since winning the title last month, but has now already lost a decisive match on the red brand.

"I used to hate when things made no freaking sense whatsoever. And that's what this entire show was. We beat the Intercontinental Champion before she even had a first title defense. Okay guys," he said. [From 22:10 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble 2024 and went on to defeat IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL to become the WWE Women's Champion. Nia Jax dethroned her at SummerSlam later that year but lost the title to Tiffany Stratton last month after The Buff Barbie successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

It will be interesting to see which star wins the Women's Elimination Chamber Match next month to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

