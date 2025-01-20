Bayley breaks silence to send message after shock move to WWE RAW

Bayley broke her silence on social media after it was announced today that she would be transferring to WWE RAW. The Role Model battled Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship this past Friday night on SmackDown but came up short.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that the former leader of Damage CTRL would be returning to the red brand's roster today via the transfer window. Pearce also revealed that the 35-year-old would be squaring off against Nia Jax during tonight's show.

The Role Model reacted to Pearce's video ahead of her return to RAW tonight, and you can check out her message in the post below.

"DING DONG, HELLOOO @netflix #WWERaw," she wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax defeated Naomi to retain the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3 episode of SmackDown. However, Tiffany Stratton finally decided to cash in her Money in the Bank contract and won the title.

Former WWE writer claims his criticisms of Bayley are not personal

Vince Russo has criticized Bayley for her promo work in the past and recently shared that it was nothing personal.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend admitted that he felt bad for criticizing Sami Zayn and Bayley for their work. However, Russo noted that it was his job to do so, and he was not trying to personally attack anyone.

"I don't go back to burying freaking people that I worked with. That's not what I do. Like I said, I even feel bad when I have got to critique the Sami Zayns, and the Bayleys, and the... But that's what I do," Russo said. It's no different than, like I said, Terry Bradshaw... You know they are talking about a team, or they are talking about a head coach. It's the same exact thing. It's nothing personal towards these people." [From 13:52 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Vince Russo also recently suggested that there was nothing left for the veteran to do besides reunite with Damage CTRL on RAW. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the former champion in the weeks ahead on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback