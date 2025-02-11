Bayley boasts following hard-fought win on WWE RAW

Bayley sent a message following her impressive victory last night on WWE RAW. The promotion is building toward Elimination Chamber 2025, which will take place on March 1 in Toronto, Canada.

The Role Model squared off against Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE RAW. The veteran picked up a hard-fought victory over Valkyria and has qualified for the Women's Chamber match at the PLE next month.

Following her victory, Bayley took to Instagram to send a message. She noted that her sights were now set on Elimination Chamber and hoped to have another match against Valkyria.

"On to Elimination Chamber. PS - Lemme get one more @real_valkyria," she wrote.

The 35-year-old was on the SmackDown roster but used the transfer window last month to move to RAW after failing to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton.

Former WWE writer reacts to Bayley's victory on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not happy with the company's decision to have Bayley defeat Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria last night on RAW.

Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion by defeating Dakota Kai in the finals of the tournament last month on the red brand. Kai missed a couple of weeks of action due to a concussion but returned to the ring during last night's show.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that the result of the match made no sense. He noted that Valkyria hasn't yet defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and the company booked her to lose last night.

"I used to hate when things made no freaking sense whatsoever. And that's what this entire show was. We beat the Intercontinental Champion before she even had a first title defense. Okay guys." [From 22:10 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Bayley used to be the leader of Damage CTRL, but the faction turned their backs on her last year. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar wins the Women's Elimination Chamber match next month and earns a title match at WrestleMania 41.

