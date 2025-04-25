"Almost all of you dont understand the context" - Fans come in defence of BLACKPINK Jennie over 'lazy' allegations

A section of BLACKPINK Jennie's recent interview went viral, wherein the singer was heard saying that she is 'lazy.' Some fans were not happy with this proclamation.

They bashed the singer and called her for her insensitive comment about her performance. They also accused the Mantra singer of falling short of fans' expectations. Here's what one X user wrote:

""Yes and no (having a to-do list). I get super lazy when im working a lot, so these days im not really a to-do person. I don't keep a list, and i don't want to know what i have to do in a day" There you go a transcipt since i think almost all of you dont understand the context."

"“These days” like girl don’t lie you have never been" a user wrote.

"still has that mean girl energy at 30s lmao who idolize this kind of person???" another user replied.

"why is she laughing? its not a cool thing being lazy, especially when your fans spend so much money to see you perform" a fan wrote.

However, some fans did not believe what the viral clip showed. The fans took to verifying the source and understanding the full context. As a result, the fans found that the viral clip was taken out of context.

They posted the original source, an April 10 interview of Jennie with Audacy Media, along with a transcript of what the Love Hangover singer actually said. Here's what the fans said:

"POV: Learning and translate is important "Yes and no (having a to-do list). I get super lazy when im working a lot, so these days im not really a to-do person. I don't keep a list, and i don't want to know what i have to do in a day" a fan wrote

"Dont rely on some 21 second clip. Always watch the whole interview in order to understand the whole meaning of it. :)" another fan replied

"take her words out of context to hate her y’all weirdos" another fan commented

BLACKPINK's Jennie and her battle against 'lazy' allegations

BLACKPINK member Jennie has been consistently dubbed as 'lazy'. Time and again, fans have come forward with accusations that the singer is lazy when it comes to her performances and appearances on live shows.

In 2023, she appeared on Dua Lipa's podcast and addressed the 'lazy' allegations. On the podcast, the Zen singer had said that her performance choices became more cautious due to injuries she sustained on stage.

She also mentioned how dancing in heels is not comfortable for her. She felt bad that she could not deliver a high-energy performance for her fans, and also put the 'lazy' rumors to rest.

This year, she and Dua Lipa collaborated on the song Handlebars from Jennie's solo studio album, Ruby. She recently wrapped up her performance at Coachella 2025. She, along with Lisa, became the first K-pop soloists to take the stage in a solo performance at the music festival stage.

