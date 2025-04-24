K-pop at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 was one of the most talked-about events this year, from Enhypen making their debut to Lisa and Jennie taking the stage with their solo acts. The chatter brought a lot of attention towards the idols, and the music festival concluded its two-weekend-long performances on April 20, 2025.

On April 24, 2025, Lefty, a data analysis and reporting platform, produced numbers for the Top Artists that generated the Highest Earned Media Value (EMV) during Coachella 2025. BLACKPINK member Jennie topped the list at $13 million, whereas Lisa and Enhypen came second and third, respectively. Here's what one user wrote in response to the news:

"You can't fake the influence."

Fans appreciated the Love Hangover singer's success at the music festival and showered her with support and love for her activities. One X user wrote:

"Huge congratulations to you my love, Jennie Kim! Can't wait to see what you conquer next, more achievements to come for sure! Your star power, talent, and charisma lit up the desert and captured the world. So proud of you, queen!" a user wrote.

"Wooooh Jennie indeed brought the heat to Coachella 2025! She's the hottest & no one can top!" another fan wrote.

While fans congratulated the Mantra hitmaker for topping the list, they also mentioned Lisa and Enhypen and noted their success. Lisa came second with $9.5 million, whereas Enhypen came in third with $9.3 million.

"enhypen, you will always be a successful group." a fan wrote.

"The fact that we're only behind two massive acts like wow…" another fan wrote.

"jennie's impact is undeniable the one and only IT GIRL everyone," a user replied.

Jennie, Lisa, and Enhypen at Coachella 2025

As a group, BLACKPINK has appeared twice at Coachella in the US. First in 2019 as a performer, becoming the first-ever K-pop girl group to be invited to perform there, and second in 2023 as a headliner.

This year, Jennie and Lisa took the Coachella stage as soloists with electrifying performances from their latest solo albums, Ruby and Alter Ego, respectively. Enhypen made its debut on the Coachella stage with a 45-minute set consisting of the group's hit tracks, like XO, Bite Me, and Drunk-Dazed, among others.

Prior to its Coachella debut, the group released a digital single, Loose. While in the US, Enhypen also made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Jennifer Hudson Show. Enhypen also dropped a surprise for the fans with the announcement of its new EP Desire: Unleash, slated to be released on June 5 this year.

The artists' performances are available to watch on Coachella's official YouTube channel.

