“Another No-skip Album!” – Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jin dominates global trends on X with his new album ‘Echo’

On May 16, 2025, BTS' Jin released his second solo extended play, Echo, leading to widespread digital activities. Shortly after its release, multiple hashtags related to the album and the artist rose across X’s (formerly Twitter) global trending charts, appearing in several topic categories.

The tag #Jin_Echo reached the No. 1 spot worldwide. #Dont_Say_You_Love_Me followed at No. 2. The K-pop idol's full name, KIM SEOKJIN, appeared at No. 5. The tags ECHO BY JIN OUT NOW and ECHO BY JIN TODAY landed at No. 6 and No. 24, respectively.

The album’s launch triggered a surge of fan-generated posts, audio clips, and mentions, pushing related terms up the platform’s global trends in real-time. The hashtags gained momentum across multiple regions within hours. Admirers reacted by calling it a "no-skip" album.

"Another No-skip Album!" an X user commented.

Fans described the BTS' madnae's album as a masterpiece and said that it went beyond their expectations. As of Friday afternoon, the album and associated keywords continued to trend internationally.

"So deserved because the album is an absolute masterpiece and surpassed every expectation and dream we had 😭😭😭😭," a fan remarked.

"The song and music video was fantastic. Jin never disappoints me❤️," a user mentioned.

"So amazing album!! 😭 Jin is very talented," a person shared.

Others are encouraging ARMYs to keep using the tags to help it stay trending.

"Let's keep going 👏 DONT SAY YOU LOVE ME JIN, ECHO BY JIN OUT NOW," a netizen said.

"Can we Trend Higher For JIN !!!!? 🔥 RT & REPLY !💜💜 DONT SAY YOU LOVE ME TODAY, ECHO BY JIN TODAY," a viewer noted.

"Woah woah we are trending #1 and #2 🔥 Keep dropping the tags! DONT SAY YOU LOVE ME JIN, ECHO BY JIN OUT NOW," another fan added.

BTS' Jin drops Echo EP, six months after HAPPY

BTS' Jin rolled out his second solo EP, Echo, today, on May 16. This is also his second release since finishing South Korea’s mandatory military service in June 2024. The K-pop was the first in the group to complete service, with bandmate j-hope following in October.

Jin's latest EP comprises seven songs: Don’t Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser with YENA, Rope It, With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today. Jin had teased the release of the EP a month before, calling it a glimpse into everyday emotions and life moments.

According to an official statement by BigHit Music on Weverse, "Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective."

Echo follows HAPPY, his debut EP from November 2024. That record charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. It featured Running Wild, which landed at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is his second solo entry after The Astronaut in 2022, which peaked at No. 51. The new project adds to Jin’s solo work while BTS remains on break due to military enlistments.

Alongside Echo's release, BTS’s Jin announced his individual concert series, RunSeokjin Ep. Tour. This begins on June 28 at Goyang, South Korea. He will be heading to Japan next, and then tour across the U.S., the U.K., and the Netherlands. The tour wraps in Amsterdam with final performances on August 9 and 10.

