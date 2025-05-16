On May 16, 2025, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise confirmed his involvement in RUN JIN during a media chat with MTV UK. When asked about the team-up, Cruise gave a brief reaction. His words referred to Jin's overall effort on set.

"Very very talented, very talented it’s fun to watch, man. and they work hard, that’s a lot of talent, it’s a lot of talent, it’s cool," the 62-year-old said.

Cruise’s comments have prompted fans to speculate there may be a full feature or cameo. Admirers are waiting for updates as more information is expected soon.

"Feel so proud to hear from him and others who worked with him," an X user commented.

The interaction is gaining traction as it links one of Hollywood’s top names with a K-pop figure.

"I think we got another one guys. This man is already smitten. He can't praise enough how talented Kim Seokjin is 😍," a fan remarked.

"Our seokjinnie is extremely talented and hardworking indeed. So proud of everything he has achieved in such a short amount of time. He deserves the world and more. 🥹🩷🤍," a user mentioned.

"Our seokjin is extremely talented and good at everything! 😍🙌," a person shared.

Some are even joking that Tom Cruise is already part of the ARMY (BTS fandom).

"He’s gonna become an army just like us," a netizen said.

"He confirmed he’s a Jin fan!! Get it right. He’s a BTS fan damnit. 😒," a viewer noted.

More about Tom Cruise’s cameo on RUN JIN

Tom Cruise will reportedly guest star on BTS’ Jin’s variety show RUN JIN in the 35th episode. This will be their first time appearing together on screen. The episode will reportedly release on May 20 on BTS’ YouTube channel, Bangtan TV.

The preview shows Jin running through a garden maze, picking a lock, and defusing a fake bomb. All this happens while the Mission: Impossible theme plays. Jin also hugs a mystery guest at the end when the screen flashes, “A big one is coming." Fans speculate that the person is none other than Tom Cruise himself.

The Tinseltown star was in Seoul for press promotions when the shoot reportedly took place. The actor visited South Korea recently to promote Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. This film is the eighth in the spy-action franchise, hitting South Korean theaters on May 17.

RUN JIN began in 2024 after BTS' Jin completed his military service in June that year. The show releases new episodes every week on Bangtan TV, where Jin takes on challenges and invites guest stars.

Former visitors include actor Park Hyung-sik and members of Enhypen and TXT.

